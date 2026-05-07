Celebrate British motoring: a perfect day for the whole family

Saturday, May 16, 2026, celebrate British motoring heritage in the heart of VanDusen Garden. This year’s Vancouver All British Field Meet brings together everything motoring enthusiasts love: a variety of British vehicles in 62 classes, from pre-war treasures to modern future classics and modified vehicles.

See featured Jaguar XJS and Rover vehicles along with hundreds of beautifully kept classics in every colour of the motoring rainbow.

Share an early Father’s Day with Dad — and treat Mum too — at the Vancouver ABFM! Reserve a seat at the Carriage Trade Teahouse (11:45 AM or 2:30 PM), savour offerings from local food trucks, and enjoy the sounds of the Little Mountain Brass Band.

Enjoy the walk down memory lane, explore the gardens, and share a wonderful family day surrounded by history, colour, and community.

Bypass the lineup — buy your tickets today.