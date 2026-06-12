Canada-born in ’41, Built for now: Jeep® reveals its 2027 Wrangler Sarge

Jeep® is expanding its Twelve‑4‑Twelve Wrangler series with the debut of its 2027 Wrangler Sarge, a modern tribute to the brand’s military roots, reimagined for today’s drivers.

The Sarge edition draws heavily from the 1941 Willys MB, blending heritage cues with the capability and refinement expected of today’s Wrangler. It arrives as the eighth release in Jeep’s year‑long limited‑edition program.

A companion model, the Jeep Gladiator Sarge, carrying the same military‑inspired design language into the brand’s open‑air pickup, debuts alongside the Wrangler Sarge.

Based on the Willys and Rubicon trims, the Gladiator Sarge pairs rugged off‑road geometry with best‑in‑class towing capacity (3,492 kilograms) and maximum payload of 780 kilograms for the segment.

Jeep CEO Bob Borderdorf describes the Sarge editions as a way of honouring Jeep’s origins by carrying forward the values that shaped the brand—purposeful design, authentic details, and vehicles built to be relied upon.

Both Sarge models feature ‘41 Green heritage paint, vintage‑style graphics, bronze tow hooks, and exclusive wheels paired with BFGoodrich KO2 all‑terrain tires.

Interiors receive a unique colour mix of Cattle Tan Nappa and Drab Green, durable Soul Cloth, Mayan Gold stitching, and heritage identifiers including a 1941 plaque and star medallion shift knob.

Canadian orders for the 2027 Wrangler Sarge and Gladiator Sarge open later this summer, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.