Supporting the next generation: Interchange Recycling announces 2026 ‘Tomorrow Grant’

Interchange Recycling, the not‑for‑profit organization responsible for collecting and recycling used motor oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze, and antifreeze containers across British Columbia and Yukon, has opened applications for The Tomorrow Grant, its annual scholarship program supporting students pursuing Environmental Studies and Automotive Trades.

Two scholarships of $2,500 each will be awarded in 2026:

One $2,500 scholarship for a student enrolled in an Environmental Studies program at an accredited BC or Yukon university or college.

One $2,500 scholarship for a student entering an Automotive Trades program through Trades Training BC or an eligible Yukon institution.

Applications are open until July 15, 2026, with recipients announced on July 31, 2026.

Supporting Skills that Strengthen Environmental Stewardship

Canada’s automotive sector continues to evolve, shaped by advancing technologies and rising sustainability expectations. Preparing the next generation of environmental professionals and skilled tradespeople is increasingly essential to ensuring responsible resource management and sustainable industry practices.

Through The Tomorrow Grant, Interchange Recycling continues its commitment to supporting students whose studies and training contribute to environmental stewardship across BC and Yukon.

“Environmental stewardship is an ongoing responsibility,” said Jenn Robson, Director of Operations at Interchange Recycling. “Through The Tomorrow Grant, we’re supporting students who are choosing paths where their decisions and work will have real-world impact. It’s encouraging to see that level of commitment, and we’re proud to help them take the next step.”

How the Tomorrow Grant Is Making a Difference

Now in its second year, the program continues to reduce financial barriers for students pursuing education connected to environmental protection and the automotive sector.

Past recipients shared how the grant supported their goals:

“Knowing there are organizations that value environmental protection meant a lot,” said Addyson Murphy of Maple Ridge. “The Tomorrow Grant helped with school costs and encouraged me to keep pursuing work that protects B.C.’s ecosystems.”

“Starting my apprenticeship came with a lot of expenses, so receiving the Tomorrow Grant meant a lot,” said Maximus Wassenas of Kelowna, an automotive technician apprentice at Okanagan College. “It helped ease some of the financial pressure and reminded me that responsible practices in the automotive industry really matter.”

By supporting students today, Interchange Recycling reinforces its long-term commitment to responsible recycling practices and environmental leadership across British Columbia and Yukon.

Full eligibility details and application instructions are available HERE.