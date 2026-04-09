1000 Mille Miglia 2026: The most Beautiful Race in the World with two Canadian teams in the mix

The Millie Miglia Selection Committee, having concluded its work, has finalized the list of accepted cars for the 1000 Miglia 2026, scheduled for June 9 to June 13, 2026.

Twenty-nine nations, comprising more than 400 crews, have passed the rigorous selection process: Italy remains the centre of gravity of the race, with 225 drivers and co-drivers entered, followed by the Netherlands, the United States and Great Britain.

However, there is no shortage of participants from other countries, including Canada (with 2 crews), Mexico, Japan, Australia, and beyond.

From a technical perspective, the event’s historical significance includes 77 “Participant” cars—vehicles whose pedigree includes participation in the speed race held between 1927 and 1957. These cars include the two Canadian teams in the race: Driver Guy Gervais and Navigator Louis Grenier (Quebec) in a 1957 Citroen DS 19, and Driver Lorenzo Savoi and Navigator Jarrod Morley (British Columbia) in a 1952 Ermini Glico 1100 Motto.

Ermini produced only a handful of Glico 1100 models, and Savoi and Morley’s participation places Canada among the select few nations fielding a true period racing thoroughbred—an authentic Mille Miglia‑era machine with deep Italian roots and undeniable pedigree.

In this year’s exclusive line-up, the Alfa Romeo brand leads the accepted fleet with 49 cars, followed by a strong contingent of Fiats. There are also strong contingents from Ferrari, Lancia, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

From a competitive standpoint, the spotlight is on Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli in a 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS. Vesco will be chasing his seventh consecutive victory.

Alongside the top drivers, there will be no shortage of familiar faces, such as former Formula 1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella in a 1954 S.I.A.T.A 30 BC, motorcycle racing champion Loris Capirossi in a 1949 Lancia Aprilia 1500 saloon, and renowned chef Carlo Cracco, who will be behind the wheel of a 1951 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT 2000 Pinin Farina saloon.

Awaiting competitors is a figure‑of‑eight route that carries the 1000 Miglia field through Padua, Montecatini Terme, Rome, and Rimini. It’s a five‑day journey that will test both endurance and precision while immersing drivers in Italy’s beauty, history, and culture.

According to the regulations, every car accepted for the start must be certified in advance by the Registro 1000 Miglia, a fundamental requirement that attests to the authenticity and excellence of the models that bring the World’s Most Beautiful Race to life.

Livestreams, daily highlights and recap videos posted on YouTube (1000 Miglia Official Channel); 1000miglia.it (official website) and 1000 Miglia social media (Instagram, Facebook).