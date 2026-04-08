Friday May 15, 2026: Vancouver ABFM Talking Collector Cars: Restoration, Market Trends, Community & Conversation

As the collector‑car world continues to evolve—shaped by shifting markets, new generations of enthusiasts, environmental issues and the enduring appeal of restoration craftsmanship—the conversations that bring the community together have never been more important.

This year’s Talking Collector Cars – VIP Catered Reception, presented by Raymond James and powered by Hagerty and West Coast Dream Machines, provides the opportunity to gather for an evening dedicated to the stories, expertise, and shared passions that define the collector car hobby.

Friday, May 15, from 5:30 to 8:00 PM in VanDusen Garden Floral Hall, the reception serves as an unofficial kickoff to the ABFM weekend, welcoming entrants, collectors, restorers, and enthusiasts for a relaxed, catered gathering before the program begins. Guests will have the chance to pick up their Entrants’ Packs, reconnect with familiar faces, and meet new members of the community. Note: You do not need to have a car in the Saturday ABFM show to attend the Friday evening Talking Collector Cars seminar.

AGENDA: At 6:15 PM, Patrick Stewart, Publisher of Western Driver and co-event organizer of the Vancouver All British Field Meet/All Brit RUN, will offer opening remarks before the evening transitions into a moderated program led by Alyn Edwards. A respected collector, restorer, retired broadcaster, and long‑time freelance automotive columnist for the Vancouver Sun and Province, Edwards brings decades of storytelling experience and industry insight to the role.

In addition to the distinguished moderator, the program features three experienced automotive specialists whose work continues to influence the collector‑car market:

Richard Owen of Owen Automotive will present a restoration‑focused session with Q&A, offering a behind‑the‑scenes look at award‑winning craftsmanship and his deep expertise in British marques.

David Hogg, General Manager of West Coast Dream Machines, will provide a timely overview of the collector‑car market, touching on trends in sales, service, design, and restorations.

Ross Bentley, Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit, celebrated driver, respected trainer, and author, will share how the GAIN Group and Coachwerks Restoration support motorsports and the collector‑car movement through the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit and related programs.

The evening concludes with an open forum discussion, giving attendees the chance to raise questions, share experiences, and engage directly with presenters—a format designed to spark conversation, encourage learning, and strengthen the sense of community that has long been at the heart of the Vancouver ABFM.

Whether you’re a classic car owner, a seasoned collector, a restoration enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the stories behind the cars, the Talking Collector Cars reception promises an evening of insight, camaraderie, and inspiration.

Space is limited, and interest is high. We look forward to welcoming you for an evening that celebrates not just the cars, but the enthusiasts who define the collector car community.

Please join us, Registration Form available HERE.