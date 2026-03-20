MINI at 25: Celebrating a modern icon with classic British heritage

MINI Canada’s annual Rally to Cypress event, organized by Alex Camilleri, where the diversity of MINIs is on full display: classic Minis, modern Coopers, Countryman, convertibles, and EVs from across the Lower Mainland meet up and drive together to the mountain. Photos: Joan Stewart.

Would you believe that on March 19, 2026, the modern BMW MINI brand marked its 25th anniversary worldwide?

Celebrating a quarter century of distinctive design, driving excitement, and a passionate global community, today’s MINI lineup includes the MINI Cooper, MINI Cooper S, MINI Countryman, and MINI Convertible—offered in gas, diesel, hybrid, and fully electric models.

Under BMW, the modern MINI brand captured North American attention with its U.S. debut at the North American International Auto Show on January 8, 2001, where the reborn icon introduced a new generation of drivers to MINI’s signature blend of heritage and innovation.

Even before that debut, the United States helped create one of MINI’s most memorable publicity moments: on August 25, 1999, enthusiasts in New York City packed 25 people into a classic Mini, breaking the previous Guinness World Records mark and demonstrating the playful spirit that has long defined the brand and its fans.

Canadian market

When Canadian sales officially began in 2002, the rollout began in major urban centres, with Toronto receiving the first shipment of R50/R53 MINI Coopers. Early press events and media test drives were also held in Toronto, reinforcing the city as Canada’s launch hub.

Following this, Vancouver was among the earliest expansion markets, with MINI Vancouver and MINI Richmond opening shortly after the national launch.

By 2003, MINIs were a common sight in the Lower Mainland, especially around Kitsilano and downtown Vancouver.

Continuous driving fun

Since the launch of the modern MINI in 2001, the brand has grown from a single model into a diverse lineup spanning 2-door, 4-door, convertible, and versatile SUV models. Throughout its evolution, MINI has remained true to its original philosophy: iconic design, clever use of space, and the unmistakable fun-to-drive character that defines every MINI.

With more than 6.5 million MINIs sold worldwide since 2001—gas, diesel, hybrid, and fully electric, including more than 100,000 sold in Canada—MINI’s enthusiastic owner community and distinctive vehicles continue to make the brand one of the most fun and recognizable names in the automotive world.

Members of the Vancouver MINI Club, founded in 1973, own both classic and modern MINIs and participate in recurring events, including seasonal group drives, slaloms and fun rallies, inter-club gatherings, MINI Meets, and car shows.

According to Alex Camilleri, Assistant Marketing Manager for Brand & Partnerships Open Auto Road Group (MINI Vancouver & MINI Langley): “Drivers fall in love with a MINI because it is not just transportation, but a vehicle that brings a pop of personality, positive energy and driving performance to every street and mountain road. MINI owners also see themselves as part of a family, sharing a natural connection with other MINI drivers.”

As MINI celebrates 25 years of the modern brand, the company looks ahead to a new era of innovation while staying true to the playful spirit that has defined the brand for generations—the same spirit, carried forward with new energy.

That shared spirit is visible at the annual Vancouver All British Field Meet at VanDusen Garden on Saturday, May 16, 2026, which brings together generations of British vehicles, including both classic and modern MINIs.