Barrett-Jackson brings high-octane Japanese performance machines to Palm Beach auction

Barrett‑Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, has assembled an extraordinary group of Japanese performance cars for its Palm Beach Auction, taking place April 16–18, 2026, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The lineup will cross the block with No Reserve, giving collectors a rare chance to bid on some of the most sought‑after imports of the era.

The highlight of the group is a 1999 Nissan Skyline GT‑R V‑Spec (preview), one of the most iconic Japanese performance import models, powered by a twin‑turbocharged RB26DETT inline‑six paired with a six‑speed manual transmission. Configured with right‑hand drive, the car retains factory R34‑specific instrumentation and performance displays, underscoring its authenticity and desirability among collectors.

A pre‑production Series 2 2000 Nissan Skyline GT‑R (preview) also appears on the docket. Identified as No. 7 of only 10 produced, powered by a twin‑turbo inline six‑cylinder engine paired with a six‑speed manual transmission and all‑wheel drive. Nissan built this example at the Musashimurayama factory, making it one of the final GT‑R models to come out of that historic facility.

Another highlight is a 1996 Skyline GT‑R V‑Spec (preview), powered by a twin‑turbocharged inline‑six paired with a five‑speed manual transmission. It uses Nissan’s ATTESA E‑TS system to distribute power to all four wheels. The interior features a right‑hand‑drive layout with factory instrumentation, and the VIN plate confirms it is an R33 model. Powered by a twin-turbocharged inline-six engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, this 1996 Skyline GT-R V-Spec utilizes Nissan’s ATTESA E-TS system to distribute power to all four wheels. The interior features a right-hand-drive layout with factory instrumentation. The VIN plate identifies it as an R33 model.

A one-owner 1991 Nissan 300ZX Turbo Sport (preview) powered by a twin-turbocharged V-6 paired with an automatic transmission. It retains its factory configuration as a U.S.-spec example and comes equipped with T-tops. The interior features factory leather upholstery and a driver-side airbag.

Featuring the AW11 platform, a 1989 Toyota MR2 (preview) powered by a factory‑supercharged 1.6-litre four‑cylinder engine paired with a four‑speed automatic transmission and rear‑wheel drive. The optional Aerodynamic Spoiler Package adds a colour-keyed rear spoiler, lower side skirts, and rear mudguards, enhancing both its appearance and period‑correct performance styling.

A Japanese SUV also crossing the block in Palm Beach is a right-hand-drive 1993 Nissan Safari Patrol Granroad (preview). Powered by a diesel inline-six engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, it is equipped with four-wheel drive, manually locking front hubs and a 24-volt electrical system. The right-hand-drive interior is trimmed in gold over gray cloth and includes air conditioning and a hand throttle.

The Select Preview for the April 16-18, 2026, Palm Beach Auction is live and highlights a diverse selection of vehicles that Barrett-Jackson says will appeal to first-time and seasoned collectors alike.

Barrett-Jackson is inviting consignments for the April 16-18 Palm Beach Auction. Bidder registration is open, with options that grant full access to the action. Advance tickets are on sale now, with special pricing for seniors, military and first responders. Student tickets are $10, and children 12 years of age and younger automatically receive complimentary admission.

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