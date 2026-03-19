Morgan’s completes production of final ‘Midsummer’ commission

Photos: courtesy Morgan Motor Company

Almost two years on from presenting Midsummer to the world, Morgan has completed the 50th and final bespoke customer commission.

A limited-run barchetta designed in collaboration with Pininfarina, Midsummer is a Morgan special project that celebrates Morgan’s coachbuilding expertise and reimagines the timeless Morgan silhouette. In production at Morgan’s Pickersleigh Road factory since July 2024, visitors to the factory during that time will have seen a wide variety of specifications reflected in each commission.

Every Midsummer commission is truly one-of-a-kind, with each car featuring several special requests or “off-menu” items, telling the story of a bespoke process that is as unique to Morgan as it is to its owner.

Each owner has had multiple one-on-one consultations with a member of the Morgan Design team to help bring their dream specifications to life. These consultations have resulted in the creation of bespoke details ranging from custom stitch patterns and paint colours to marquetry veneers, pinstripe paintwork, and custom dial artwork.

The range of special requests fulfilled across the 50 Midsummer commissions has further enriched Morgan’s internal ‘off menu’ offerings, broadening the marque’s capabilities in colour, material, and finishes (CMF). By exploring new materials, creating bespoke finishes, and delivering uniquely tailored features, Midsummer has demonstrated what is possible—informing and inspiring all future Morgan commissions and expanding the creative options available to customers as they develop a specification to match their individual tastes.

Beyond its commercial success, the Midsummer project has bolstered Morgan’s internal capabilities, broadening its craftspeople’s skills and raising the marque’s coachbuilding expertise to a new level. Featuring more hand-formed elements and greater complexity than other Morgan models, the project required exceptional collaboration. Throughout its development, the dialogue between design, engineering, and Morgan’s skilled craftspeople proved crucial—working together in a process as deliberate and precise as the vehicle itself.

The Midsummer project has achieved a wide range of high-quality product improvements, with enduring benefits that extend beyond the scope of the programme itself. Investment in Midsummer provided an opportunity to thoughtfully transfer design and engineering advancements into Morgan’s core model lineup, including the Supersport and Plus Four, enhancing refinement and execution across the entire portfolio.

One of the final Midsummer commissions will remain on display in Malvern, serving as a lasting tribute to the project and showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship at Pickersleigh Road. Meanwhile, production continues quickly across the Morgan range. Supersport, Plus Four, and Super 3 are all in full production, with the team at Pickersleigh Road working at full capacity to build cars for customers worldwide.

Attend the 2026 Vancouver All British Field Meet at VanDusen Garden and see Morgans in their glory.