Hagerty expands its automotive enthusiasts offering with free, ad-supported channel on Prime Video

Hagerty, has launched an automotive enthusiast, free, ad-supported channel on Prime Video, making Hagerty content available across thousands of compatible devices.

“The Hagerty channel is another example of Hagerty making it more enjoyable to be a driving enthusiast,” said Marc Burns, Hagerty’s Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing. “By bringing our team’s authentic, award-winning content, driving enthusiasts will be able to indulge their passion even more easily.”

The Hagerty Channel Lineup

The Hagerty channel delivers 24/7 programming with hundreds of hours of high-quality, original content, with new episodes every week. Fan favourites include:

“ICONS” host Jason Cammisa delivers award-winning, cinematic deep dives into the cars and people that changed everything, blending history and engineering with full-throttle driving

“Revelations” shares the untold stories of automotive legends, highlighting the big-picture reasons that some cars become famous: the development hurdles, the technical differences and the zeitgeist that created them.

“Cammisa’s Ultimate Drag Race Replay” puts the viewer in the driver’s seat, pitting the fastest cars in the world against each other, with unique slow-motion, deep dive explanations that put performance into perspective.

“Barn Find Hunter” host Tom Cotter literally wrote the book on barn finds. Join him as he travels the country searching for forgotten classics in barns, backyards and scrapyards.

“Capturing Car Culture with Larry Chen” follows the world-famous car photographer as he takes viewers behind the lens and around the globe to see the people, places and passions that define modern car culture.

“The Driver’s Seat with Henry Catchpole” goes on a sensory journey behind the wheel of some of the most exciting and interesting cars on the planet, from a poster-worthy V12 supercar to the latest restomod

“Driveway Finds” follows custom shop fabricator Dustin Hallinan and his high school shop teacher, John Brito, as they rescue classic cars from the brink and bring them back to life for themselves and others.

Hagerty video content has received more than 785 million views and is also available on Hagerty.com and the brand’s YouTube channel.