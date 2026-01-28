The Greatest Show on British Wheels: Vancouver ABFM 2026 Planning in Progress

The traditional Victoria Day weekend at VanDusen Garden is confirmed for Saturday, May 16, 2026 (Victoria Day long weekend).

Classic car enthusiasts are invited to display their British-built vehicles by registering online at westerndriver.com. Registrations received after April 30 will be placed on a waitlist and remain active until May 11, 2026.

To accommodate owners of work-in-progress cars or Debuting Restorations who may be uncertain about their vehicle’s roadworthiness by the registration deadline, we encourage them to proceed with registration. Debuting Restorations may be cancelled up to April 30, 2026, with fees refunded minus applicable credit card or PayPal processing charges.

2026 Host Hotel: Sandman Hotel Group, 10251 St. Edwards Drive, Richmond, BC

Featured Marques

Rover: This Marque’s long and storied automotive history spans 122 years, with more than 40 models produced under various owners. The Marque is known for pioneering jet propulsion, WWII tank engines, the success of the Land Rover line, Royal Family ownership, and recent appearances in popular British television productions. Expect to see a diverse selection of these beautifully engineered classics displayed in their featured class on the Great Lawn at VanDusen, supported by the Rover Car Club of Canada and its members.

Jaguar XJS: The second 2026 Featured Marque shines the spotlight on one of Jaguar’s longest-running and most successful models: the luxury Grand Tourer XJS, produced from 1975 to 1996.

Following the beloved E-Type and introduced during the 1970s fuel crisis, the early 5.3L V12 XJS initially struggled for acceptance. With later refinements and the addition of a 3.6L V6 and convertible models, Jaguar ultimately produced 221,207 of these British supercars.

Jaguar vehicles are always a favourite at the ABFM, and the 2026 Show will not disappoint, with a vibrant display of XJS models showcased front and centre in the 75-plus all-model Jaguar zone.

Exclusive EuroBrit Car Display

The ABFM continues to explore fresh perspectives within the collector car hobby. In 2026, enthusiasts can discover how British cars were influenced and enhanced by European design and engineering.

Look for an intriguing EuroBrit display featuring cars built in Britain but designed in Europe. You may be surprised by the influence of Italian design houses such as Pininfarina, Zagato, Michelotti, and others on the models presented. Watch for the EuroBrit windshield sign on participating vehicles.

Owners of British motorcycles can register using the 2026 Motorcycle Entry Form.

Friday Night Social — Talking Collector Cars

Continuing the educational spirit of the Vancouver ABFM, the popular Talking Collector Cars evening returns on Friday night at the ABFM Reception, held indoors at VanDusen Floral Hall in conjunction with the ABFM’s Friday evening entrants’ packages pickup. The event will be moderated by seasoned broadcast and automotive journalist Aly Edwards, and is sponsored by Raymond James Ltd. and Hagerty. Schedule: • Reception: 5:30 pm – 6:15 pm • Panel Discussion & Audience Q&A: 6:15pm – 8:30pm Meet and greet fellow enthusiasts for lively conversations about collector car trends, values, restoration costs, auctions and other car topics of interest. Gain expert insights and practical advice from a panel of local industry specialists, moderated by Alyn Edwards and Western Driver. Note: You do NOT have to register a vehicle for the ABFM Saturday show in order to attend the “Talking Collector Cars” Reception & Seminar. If you are also registering a vehicle, please complete the 2026 Vancouver ABFM Car or Motorcycle Entry Form sections, which includes the Seminar Registration section.

Pre-registration is required, as seating is limited. Panel members and discussion topics will be announced in February.

Further ABFM Show details will be shared in the coming months as planning for the 2026 event continues.

We look forward to welcoming entrants and enthusiasts alike as we kick off the car show season with The Greatest Show on British Wheels.

Patrick & Joan Stewart

ABFM Hosts & Organizers