MINI Canada to make North American premiere of MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina Concept at 2026 Canadian International AutoShow

Revealed in September 2025 at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, the MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina concept will make its North American debut at the 2026 Canadian International AutoShow, February 13-22, Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

“Bringing the MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina concept to the 2026 Canadian International AutoShow is truly special,” said Patrick Clancy, Director of MINI Canada. “It’s a rare and unique opportunity to showcase the North American debut of such an exciting and extreme vehicle that perfectly embodies MINI’s spirit of individuality.”

The concept car marks a collaboration with Deux Ex Machina, an Australian company known for custom motorcycles, surf culture, and design-driven craftsmanship.

The one‑of‑a‑kind MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina’s design showcases custom, handcrafted elements including a sleek matte finish, signature Deus Ex Machina graphics, and exclusive accessories—each paying tribute to both companies’ shared passion for creativity, craftsmanship, and the pure thrill of driving.