Navigation

MINI Canada to make North American premiere of MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina Concept at 2026 Canadian International AutoShow

By on February 4, 2026 in Mini

MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina concept. Photo: courtesy BMW Group.

Revealed in September 2025 at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, the MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina concept will make its North American debut at the 2026 Canadian International AutoShow, February 13-22, Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

“Bringing the MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina concept to the 2026 Canadian International AutoShow is truly special,” said Patrick Clancy, Director of MINI Canada. “It’s a rare and unique opportunity to showcase the North American debut of such an exciting and extreme vehicle that perfectly embodies MINI’s spirit of individuality.”

The concept car marks a collaboration with Deux Ex Machina, an Australian company known for custom motorcycles, surf culture, and design-driven craftsmanship.

The one‑of‑a‑kind MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina’s design showcases custom, handcrafted elements including a sleek matte finish, signature Deus Ex Machina graphics, and exclusive accessories—each paying tribute to both companies’ shared passion for creativity, craftsmanship, and the pure thrill of driving.

Powered by WordPress. Designed by WooThemes