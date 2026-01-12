High-profile Supercars and Classics slated for Barrett-Jackson 2026 Scottsdale Auction

Barrett‑Jackson, “The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions,” is gearing up for an exceptional Super Saturday at the 2026 Scottsdale Auction, taking place January 17–25 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. A standout selection of classic icons, late‑model supercars and modern hypercars will cross the block with No Reserve, ensuring every vehicle finds a new home.

Headlining Classics

A professionally restored, matching‑numbers 1955 Mercedes‑Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe (Lot #1377)—complete with extensive documentation—will be sold to benefit the California Highway Patrol 11‑99 Foundation.

Also featured is a 1961 Mercedes‑Benz 300SL Roadster (Lot #1378), one of only ~250 built for that model year, showcasing factory‑correct disc brakes and a high‑quality restoration by Coachwerks Restoration in Victoria, BC.

McLaren Hypercars

Several modern McLarens will cross the block, including:

• 2019 McLaren Senna (Lot #1366) – No. 422 of 500 built, 789 hp, exposed gloss carbon fiber finish.

• 2021 McLaren Elva (Lot #1378.1) – Open‑cockpit design with Active Air Management and a twin‑turbo V8.

• 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider (Lot #1364) – No. 638 of 765 produced, 755 hp, and a 205‑mph top speed.

Ferrari, Porsche & Ford Highlights

Ferrari enthusiasts will see two 2023 SF90 Stradales (Lots #1359 and #1383.1), each boasting nearly 1,000 combined horsepower and rare colour and carbon-fibre option packages.

Porsche fans can look forward to a 2024 911 GT3 RS Weissach (Lot #1358), equipped with the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels, and a naturally aspirated 518‑hp flat‑six.

Ford’s modern halo cars are also well represented, including:

• 2020 Ford GT Carbon Series (Lot #1376.1)

• 2018 Ford GT (Lot #1344)

• 2022 Ford GT ’64 Heritage Edition (Lot #1382), finished in a livery honoring the original 1964 GT prototype.

Event Details

The Scottsdale Auction remains a signature event for the city, which has officially recognized the third week of January as Barrett‑Jackson Collector Car Week for more than 30 years.

• Bidding registration and vehicle consignments are now open.

• VIP Experiences and general admission tickets are available, with complimentary entry for children 12 and under (with a paying adult).

