Ferdinand Alexander Porsche was born on December 11, 1935. In celebration of what would have been his 90th birthday in 2025, Porsche has created a special car for the occasion: the 2027 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche, with an exterior and interior design inspired by a 911 model (G body), which F. A. Porsche drove in the 1980s.

Sonderwunsch Manufaktur will produce 90 units globally, one of which will go to his son, Mark Porsche. Buyers of this special vehicle can look forward to a unique program as part of their personal product consultation, during which they can further customize their example.

The collector car is based on the current 911 GT3 with the Touring Package, the more subtle version of the race-bred sports car, featuring an adaptive rear spoiler. A naturally aspirated boxer engine in the 2027 911 GT3 develops 502 hp and 331 lb.-ft. of torque.

Each vehicle will include an exclusive edition of the Chronograph 1 and a special Weekender travel bag from Porsche Design. After each customer has specified the final configuration, production will commence in mid-2026.

Paint to Sample Plus colour inspired by the green 911 of F. A. Porsche

The exclusive paint of the special model is F. A. Green metallic, a colour created with input from the Porsche family, intended to reference F. A. Porsche’s own 911 in Oak Green metallic. Sport Classic wheels painted in Satin Black—which are otherwise not available for the 911 GT3 with Touring Package—are another unique exterior design feature. Additional special details include a Porsche crest on the center-lock hubs from 1963 onward, and a rear decklid grille decorated with a gold plaque featuring a 90 F. A. Porsche logo.

Inspired by a sport coat pattern: special fabric for the seat centers

Limestone stitching and seat centers in special F. A. grid-weave fabric complement the Truffle Brown Club Leather interior as a homage to F. A. Porsche. The same fabric is also used in the glove compartment and for the mat in the front trunk.

The woven fabric pattern features five colours: black, green, truffle brown, cream, and Bordeaux red, F.A. Porsche’s favourite sports coat pattern. “Like his pencil, his pipe and his ashtray, this coat is part of my childhood memories and directly linked with his home office,” said Mark Porsche.

The Sport Chrono clock atop the instrument cluster is modelled after the original Chronograph 1, created as a one-off for F. A. Porsche. A shift lever with an open-pore walnut handle is another interior highlight—a plaque engraved with F. A. Porsche’s signature sits below the shift boot. The dashboard trim piece also features a gold plaque with the silhouette of the original 911, a “one of 90” designation and a recreation of F. A. Porsche’s signature.

Exclusive edition of the Porsche Design Chronograph 1

Buyers of the 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche will receive a special Weekender travel bag from Porsche Design and an exclusive edition Chronograph 1 watch, with F. A. Porsche’s initials positioned above the day and time display at the three o’clock position. Unlike the original version, “Chronograph 1—1972 Limited Edition,” which Porsche Design introduced to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022, the housing is made of ultra-light, robust, and hypoallergenic titanium and finished in black, like the historic 1972 model it references.

The 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche will carry an MSRP of $387,000 excluding other taxes, fees and optional equipment. A special customer consultation period dedicated to one-on-one personalization for each order will precede production, scheduled to begin mid-2026.

Porsche History

From an early age, F.A. Porsche developed a passion for design. He studied briefly at the renowned University of Design in Ulm before starting an internship in the modelling department at Porsche in 1957.

In March of 1961, the modelling department was separated from the bodywork construction division and integrated into the “Studio” F. A. Porsche, under the leadership of its young CEO, created the 901/991, the 804 Formula One race car, and the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS. In 1972, F.A. Porsche founded Porsche Design in Stuttgart together with his brother Hans-Peter. Two years later, the design studio moved to Zell am See in Austria, close to the Schüttgut.

In the following decades, F. A. Porsche developed numerous men’s accessories, such as mechanical watches, eyeglasses, lighters and pipes, as well as writing utensils, that rose to world fame under the “Porsche Design” marque. In parallel, he and his team engineered several industry products, household appliances and other valuable tools for internationally renowned companies under the label. “Design by F. A. Porsche.” F. A. passed away on April 5, 2012, in Salzburg, Austria.

The Design studio in Zell am See, which bears the name “Studio F. A. Porsche” in honour of its founder, is at the core of the Porsche Design marque to this day—carrying on F. A. Porsche’s vision: “all designs do not follow short-lived trends, but rather a timeless, functional design philosophy.”