Rev up: 2026 Motorcycle & Powersport Show coming to four Canadian cities

The 2026 Motorcycle and Powersport Show is set to return with four high-energy stops across Canada, showcasing the very best of motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, scooters, and the latest electric vehicles.

From January through March 2026, riders and enthusiasts will gather in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal to explore the newest models, gear, and accessories for the upcoming season.

A Celebration of Riding Culture

“Canadians are passionate about riding, and that passion grows easily as new people learn and explore what is out there for both on and off-road riding,” said Landon French, CEO of Moto Canada, host of the shows. “What is great about these events is [that] they are more than just a product showcase. This is a place where people come to look into their next ride, new accessories, apparel, souvenirs or memberships—and quite often make their purchase right on the show floor.”

Dates and Locations

• Vancouver (Abbotsford), B.C. — January 16–18 at TradeX

• Calgary, Alta. — January 30–February 1 at BMO Centre, Stampede Park

• Toronto, Ont. — February 20–22 at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place

• Montreal, Que. — February 27–March 1 at Palais de Congrès

What’s New in 2026

• Latest Vehicles: See the hottest new models from Canada’s leading brands, including cutting-edge EVs.

• Gear & Accessories: Vendors will showcase the newest products to make riding safer and more enjoyable.

• She Rides & Family Fun: Celebrate women riders and introduce kids under 12 to their first bike.

• Interactive Activations: Experience virtual riding, safety demos like Biker Down, and thrilling live-action shows.

Tickets & Info

Tickets are now available at motocanada.com/shows. Follow Moto Canada on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for updates and the latest news.