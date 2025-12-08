Leopards, Elephants, and EVs: Oxford-based Electrogenic ushers in a new era for Safari tourism

In the rugged Matthews Range of Northern Kenya, where leopard tracks crisscross dusty paths and hornbills wheel overhead, a quiet revolution is underway. The Sarara Eco Safari Lodge—renowned for its breathtaking wilderness conservancy, elephant orphanage, and deep commitment to community—has electrified its fleet of Land Rover Defenders.

The transformation comes courtesy of Electrogenic, an Oxford, England-based EV technology company whose award-winning “drop-in” conversion kits are redefining what sustainable mobility looks like in the most remote corners of the globe.

A New Lease of Life for Safari Workhorses

For decades, Sarara’s Land Rovers have been the backbone of operations across its 850,000-acre conservancy. They ferry supplies to distant lodges, carry guests across rugged terrain, and support conservation efforts that protect elephants, leopards, and more than 500 bird species. Yet, these vehicles were also tethered to a fragile supply chain: fuel deliveries often failed during the rainy season, when roads became impassable. In past years, Sarara was forced to scale back operations, leaving lodges dark and conservation work disrupted.

Electrogenic’s compact EV technology has changed that story. By converting the Defenders to run on solar-generated electricity, Sarara can now operate year-round. The vehicles glide silently across the savannah, emitting no tailpipe emissions and causing no noisy disruption to wildlife—a profound shift for eco-tourism and conservation alike.

Technology Tailored for the Wild

Electrogenic shipped three of its plug-and-play kits to Kenya, each designed for straightforward installation by trained mechanics. Two Defenders received the E62 kit, featuring a 62kWh battery and a 120kW water-cooled motor, delivering 120 miles of real-world on-road range and 160 miles off-road. A third was fitted with the E93 kit, boasting a 93kWh battery and 150kW motor, capable of 150 miles on-road and up to 200 miles off-road. Other variants are also available, click here.

The batteries are cleverly positioned—under the bonnet for the E62, with additional units beneath the boot floor for the E93—ensuring passenger and luggage space remain uncompromised. Charging is equally versatile: up to 6.6kW AC charging for convenience, or rapid CCS charging that delivers a full charge in around 50 minutes.

Beyond Transport: Mobile Power Stations

The innovation doesn’t stop at mobility. Sarara’s EV Land Rovers double as mobile power stations, exporting 240V AC electricity through their charge sockets. Remote lodges that once relied on noisy diesel generators can now be powered directly from the vehicles, creating a seamless, sustainable energy loop. Guests experience the wilderness without the hum of machinery, while staff enjoy reliable electricity for operations.

Training and Partnership

Electrogenic’s technicians traveled to Kenya to oversee the conversions and train Sarara’s team. That training has elevated Sarara into an official Electrogenic partner installer for Kenya, opening the door for other African businesses to electrify their fleets. From safari operators to conservation NGOs, the ripple effect of this partnership could reshape how mobility and sustainability intersect across the continent.

A Broader Vision

Electrogenic is no stranger to ambitious projects. Its bespoke conversions have included icons like a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II and an Aston Martin DB6, each transformed into reversible EVs without altering the original car’s integrity. At its Oxford HQ, Electrogenic continues to refine both custom builds and scalable kits, expanding a global network of partner installers.

Inspired to know about automotive electric conversions locally, contact Canada’s original EV company, located in Parksville, BC, CanEv.