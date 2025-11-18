Volkswagen provides Smartwatch integration for myVW App users

Volkswagen of America, Inc. has introduced smartwatch compatibility for the myVW app, offering customers quick, on-the-go access to essential vehicle functions directly from their Apple Watch or Android Wear OS smartwatches.

Available for most MY20 and newer internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles enrolled in an eligible connected vehicle service plan, the myVW app is designed to bring together convenience, connectivity, and control.

Drivers can choose from plans that offer Remote Access, Safe & Secure, and VW Vehicle Insights when activating my VW+ through the myVW app.

Smartwatch compatibility includes:

All Vehicles: Lock/Unlock, Honk & Flash, Vehicle Status, and Lock Status

ICE Models (if equipped): Remote Start/Stop, Fuel Status

EV Models (if equipped): Remote Charging, Charge Status, Climate Start/Stop

To access these features, users must:

Download the myVW app Accept the myVW Terms of Service Add their vehicle to the virtual garage (if not already added) Accept the myVW+ Terms of Service Subscribe to a paid or included Remote Access and VW Vehicle Insights plan

This latest update underscores Volkswagen’s ongoing innovation in connected services, making it easier than ever for drivers to stay in touch with their vehicles—right from their wrists.