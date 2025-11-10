Bentley’s 2025 Remembrance Car honours colleagues lost 85 years ago

Bentley Motors’ latest tribute to the Armed Forces is a one-of-a-kind Bentayga EWB Azure, specially designed for Remembrance Day 2025 in the UK.

The vehicle’s design, developed by Bentley’s design team in collaboration with the colleague-led BeReady network, is focused on the Battle of Britain and is a tribute to the 17 colleagues who tragically lost their lives whilst building the Merlin Aero Engine when the bomb dropped over Crewe in 1940, and honours all those who have served.

The final design of the vehicle is a Satin Artica White Bentayga EWB, which features bold artistic artwork and metallic gold details. The side of the car features the silhouette of an aircraft, sitting just behind the wing vent. From this aircraft fall several poppies which grow in size as they descend, depicting the poppies falling from the plane. Initials, in gold metallic, are placed on pillars to commemorate each of the 17 people lost. Finally, the number 85 features on the grille and bespoke poppy embroidery carries on the anniversary homage inside the car.

“The commemorative project is significant to Bentley’s BeReady network, one of five Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) networks, which provides a supportive space for veterans and acting reservists,” said Robin Page, director of Design at Bentley Motors. “For the network’s members, who deeply value the design as a way to reflect on bravery and sacrifice, the Remembrance

Car stands as a powerful reminder of their shared heritage.”

The Remembrance Car will journey across the UK to mark 2025 Remembrance events, making key appearances as a symbol of reflection and respect, starting with the local community in Crewe.

Photos: courtesy Bentley U.K.