Nitro Circus ‘Off the Rails’ Tour hits Vancouver, December 18, 2025

Get ready, Vancouver—Nitro Circus is bringing its electrifying live show to Rogers Arena on Thursday, December 18, 2025, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Co-founded by action sports legend Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus showcases the world’s most fearless athletes in Freestyle Motocross (FMX), BMX, Skate, Scooter, and more. This high-octane spectacle blends jaw-dropping stunts, world-first tricks, and nonstop energy to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

What to Expect

Elite athletes pushing the limits of possibility

All-new competitions and never-before-seen showdowns

Live DJ, interactive fan moments, and immersive entertainment

Meet the Daredevils

Ryan “R Willy” Williams: Australian BMX/Scooter innovator with 100+ world-firsts and 900M+ YouTube views

Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham: WCMX pioneer and the first to land a wheelchair backflip

Adam Jones: FMX legend with decades of experience and multiple X Games medals

Andy Buckworth: BMX icon known for the double frontflip no-hander and podium dominance

These athletes—and many more—will defy gravity and expectations in a show that’s part competition, part spectacle, and all adrenaline.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit nitrocircus.com for details and to secure your seat.