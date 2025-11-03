Lime Canada launches nationwide “Helmet Selfie” Safety Campaign

Shared electric vehicle provider Lime Canada has launched a new safety initiative across multiple Canadian cities to promote responsible riding habits.

The “Helmet Selfie” campaign encourages e-scooter riders to prioritize safety by rewarding helmet use with ride discounts.

The campaign rewards riders who take a selfie wearing a helmet while using a Lime e-scooter and submit the photo to Lime, with a 50 per cent discount off their next ride. The initiative reflects Lime’s ongoing commitment to foster a safe and responsible riding culture in every city it serves.

Participating cities include:

Vancouver. BC

Port Moody, BC

Coquitlam, BC

New Westminster, BC

Richmond, BC

Kelowna. BC

Edmonton, AB

Vaughan, ON

Ajax, ON

As one of the world’s largest providers of shared electric vehicles, Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes and scooters to serve any trip under five miles. A 2025 Time Magazine 100 Most Influential Company and past Fast Company Brand that Matters, Lime has powered more than one billion rides in around 30 countries across five continents.

For more details, vist li.me.