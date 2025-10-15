75 years of Morgan Plus Four: A legacy of craftsmanship and pure driving pleasure

One of the automotive industry’s longest-established nameplates, the Morgan Plus Four, celebrates 75 years of production in 2025. First revealed in The Autocar on September 29, 1950, ahead of its Earl’s Court debut on October 27 that year, the model has become synonymous with lightweight, engaging driving and a delicate balance of modern engineering and time-honoured coachbuilding techniques.

Today’s Plus Four is considered the purest expression of a Morgan sports car, with a design that remains among the most distinctive and enduring in motoring. At the same time, its lineage is evident in the unique coachbuilt production methods still practised at Morgan’s historic Malvern Link home. Every Plus Four built since 1950—pre-2020 models written as Plus 4—has been as individual as its owner, benefiting from an almost limitless palette of specification options and colourways.

To open the year-long celebrations, customers who purchase the next 75 unique Plus Four can choose any exterior paint colour, interior leather, carpet or hood and any wing beading. Each will carry a discreet 75-year rear badge priced from £75,000 including VAT in the UK. Orders are open now for delivery in time for summer 2026.

Winning Formula

Unveiled in 1950, the Morgan Plus 4 introduced a higher-powered, larger-capacity engine to Morgan’s successful line-up, which included the smaller 4-4 and the three-wheeled F models.

First launched with a flat radiator, by 1954, the model had evolved into the timeless design still produced today. Its sweeping wings, hand-louvred bonnet and folding soft-top roof have remained defining features. It is consistently paired with a two-litre inline four-cylinder engine and lightweight engineering to deliver pure driving enjoyment.

Echoing Morgan’s early motorsport success of the 1910s and 1920s, the Plus 4 achieved its crowning glory with a class victory at the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Plus 4 SuperSports, registration TOK 258, entered by the factory works team and driven by Christopher Lawrence and Richard Shepherd-Baron, secured victory in the 2.0-litre GT class, cementing the model’s sporting credentials for years.

Despite 75 years of continual evolution, the winning formula has never wavered. The Plus Four’s timeless appeal rests on a simple, irresistible trio: the purity of open-top motoring, the immediacy of true driver enjoyment, and a characterful design that invites connection—underpinned by traditional coachbuilding and handcrafted detail.

Plus Four today

In 2025, the Plus Four’s formula remains faithful to its roots. The introduction of the CX-Generation bonded aluminum platform and BMW turbocharged two-litre, inline four-cylinder engine in 2020 brought greater refinement, performance and driving precision.

While the Plus Four’s driving experience remains distinctly analogue, discreet technology enhancements include: a Sennheiser audio system for richer sound; selectable Sport and Sport+ modes for sharper response; and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) that helps drivers unlock more of its performance.

The model has undergone successive model year updates in 2022, 2023 and 2025, each subtly refining and introducing new technology and features. An almost limitless palette of colourways and options, combined with its coachbuilt production, ensures every Plus Four is as individual as its owner.