Automobili Lamborghini redesigns Vancouver showroom

In the heart of Vancouver’s luxury automotive district at 1720 W 2nd Ave., Lamborghini Vancouver has redesigned its showroom, expanding its footprint by approximately 5,550 square feet to deliver an enhanced customer and employee experience. The updated facility now includes six service bays, a larger showroom accommodating nine vehicles, and a second floor. It also features a renovated Ad Personam [to the person] room for bespoke vehicle configurations and state-of-the-art showroom technology.

Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Federico Foschini, and CEO of the Americas Andrea Baldi attended the Vancouver showroom’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 18, 2025.

“The redesigned Vancouver showroom strengthens our presence in Canada and elevates the Lamborghini experience for our clients,”

said Winkelmann. “Located in what has been considered the highest concentration of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Canada, we are poised to address our customers’ sales and service needs better, while also supporting the growing market in Canada for sports cars and luxury SUVs.”

The redesigned showroom features the company’s complete hybrid model line on display, including the flagship V12 Revuelto, featuring a 6.5-litre V12 mid-engine paired with three electric motors, delivering more than 1,000 horsepower and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h; the latest HPEV (High

Performance Electrified Vehicle), the twin-turbo Temerario, which produces more than 900 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, and the Urus SE Super SUV, which combines a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 with an electric drivetrain to deliver 789 horsepower and reach a top speed of 312 km/h.

The updates to the Vancouver showroom come at a time of continued growth for Lamborghini. The company delivered 5,681 cars globally in the first six months of 2025, a 2 per cent increase over 2024, with the Americas region accounting for 1,732 units. These results provide a solid foundation as Lamborghini continues its Direzione Cor Tauri strategy.

In 2024, Automobili Lamborghini completed the hybridization of its entire lineup as it continues on its path to full carbon neutrality by 2050.