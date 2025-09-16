Accelerating Impact: Barrett-Jackson auctions three cars for charity in Scottsdale

Barrett-Jackson (www.barrett-jackson.com), The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, will auction three vehicles for charity, including a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE (Lot #3000) built by Chevrolet for three NASCAR Cup Series races, during the Scottsdale Fall Auction, Oct. 15-18, 2025, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Barrett-Jackson has helped raise awareness and more than $163 million to support charities nationwide. Also crossing the block to benefit charity is “Hot & Heavy”, a custom motorcycle benefiting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (Lot #3001) and a 1988 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition (Lot #3002) benefiting the American Heart Association.

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE (Lot #3000) is an official pace car built by Chevrolet for three NASCAR Cup Series races to honour “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2022. It was used at the Talladega Superspeedway race, Round 8 of the playoff races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway in 2022—a 455-horsepower engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission power the pink Camaro pace car. The American Cancer Society will receive 100% of the hammer price.

Barrett-Jackson will auction “Hot and Heavy,” a custom-built motorcycle that started with a frame fabricated by Paul Cox Industries and powered by a classic 1966 Harley-Davidson engine. The one-of-one motorcycle features Paul Cox’s signature design elements, which have been developed over 20 years of custom bike building. The No Reserve auction of the one-of-one motorcycle, commissioned and donated by Mohawk Group, is part of Barrett-Jackson’s yearlong commitment to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping U. S. military veterans, first responders and their families.

Also crossing the block for charity during the Scottsdale Fall Auction is a 1988 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition (Lot #3002). One of 2,050 anniversary editions built, it is powered by a 245-horsepower engine mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. Originally from the David M. Ressler Collection, the Z01 features the 35th Anniversary logo on the exterior side badging, white leather seats, white door panels and steering wheel, and a special console badge with engraved sequence number. The entire hammer price will benefit the American Heart Association.

Those interested in consigning their vehicles for the Scottsdale Fall Auction submit their application online. In addition, bidder registration is now open, with three packages to choose from, upgrades for Muscle Lounge access and Hammer High Tops.