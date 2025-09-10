A 2025 summer of success for Bentley’s Heritage Collection

Bentley’s expanded Heritage Collection scored three exceptional results over a busy summer of activities, supporting Bentley’s presence across some of the most significant live events of the 2025 automotive calendar. Two class wins and a “first ever” mark the recent completion of the task to rebuild the marque’s Collection, which now stands at 50 cars from across 106 years of Bentley history—40 driveable, road-legal road cars and 10 ready-to-run racing machines.

While Bentley’s new EXP 15 design vision concept car was resplendent on the Concept Lawn at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, held on the main show field, the one-of-one 1939 Mk V Corniche, with its unique design and historical significance, was becoming the first ever manufacturer-entered car to be fully judged in the event’s 75-year history. Reborn over the course of a 15+ year project, initially by a team of dedicated Derby-era Bentley enthusiasts and the Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust, before being completed with the assistance of Mulliner, the 1939 Mk V Corniche completed the ‘Tour d’Elegance’ drive along the Monterey coastline ahead of the Concours using its re-registered original number plate GRA 270.

Supporting Mulliner’s presence at the 2025 Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace, Bentley’s 1953 R Type Continental—JAS 949—entered into the dedicated class for classic cars with HJ Mulliner coachwork. Following a recent mini-restoration, the resplendent ‘Jas’ successfully collected the first-ever Concours award for the Heritage Collection, winning Best-in-Class. The car and its winning trophy are now on display in Bentley’s dedicated Heritage Garage at the company campus in Crewe, England.

Finally, one of the most important cars in the Collection entered at the Sept.5-7, 2025, Hampton Court Concours of Elegance. Bentley’s 1930 8 Litre Weymann saloon, a car deemed by many to be W.O. Bentley’s finest achievement, and the example in the Collection is the second of the 100 cars built. The vehicle was driven by W.O. for approximately 18 months, with regular trips to France, and it still serves today as the ceremonial ‘Chairman’s car’, a testament to its historical significance, with the spare keys kept with a model of the car in the CEO’s office.

The next Heritage Collection will focus on three significant birthdays in Bentley’s four-door sedan lineage, celebrated in October 2025 by three new and bespoke Flying Spurs.