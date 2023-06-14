Classic Cars at PoloFest International: July 29, 2023

EuroClassic 2023 presents Classic Cars at the Vancouver International Polo Festival. One hundred (100) invited Euro Classics, Modern Performance Luxury and Supercars on display.
Featured Marques Celebrating: McLaren 60; Porsche 75, Ferrari 75 and Aston Martin 110.
Each registered vehicle will receive a Classics at PoloFest ribbon for their vehicle, one box lunch with a soft drink, and two guest event passes. Field-side grandstands and tented seating are provided for public viewing of the Polo matches. Mexican-themed food trucks, bars and entertainment with seating are located throughout the car show area.
Want to display your interesting classic, modern performance or supercar at the event? Please click 2023 Polofest Entry Form.
For more details on Polofest, click here.