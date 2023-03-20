Electric TX now most common black cab in Britain’s capital

There are now more LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) TX electric taxis on the streets of London than diesel TX4s, as the capital’s transition to a clean, green EV black cab fleet continues to accelerate.

LEVC’s TX taxi now represents more than 40 per cent of official black cabs in London, with more than 6,000 vehicles operating there.

As sales continue to increase, so does LEVC’s TX’s positive contribution to air quality. Powered by its revolutionary eCity technology, LEVC’s electric TX taxi has travelled more than 859 million kilometres globally and prevented 162,000 tonnes of CO 2 from being emitted into the atmosphere since its introduction in 2018.

The TX taxi is an accessible and inclusive vehicle for all, regardless of age or disability. With flexible space for up to six passengers, the vehicle includes an integrated wheelchair ramp enabling the TX to accommodate a forward-facing wheelchair.

LEVC’s history began in 1908 when the first dedicated black cab was specially designed and commissioned for use in London. This iconic British vehicle has defined the company for over a century with its unmistakable silhouette and classic design cues.

In 2018, LEVC introduced its latest electric TX taxi model, manufactured at a state-of-the-art factory in Ansty, Coventry. Since 2014, Geely has invested more than 834 million CAD into LEVC, allowing it to build an entirely new eco-friendly manufacturing facility—the UK’s first dedicated to producing electric vehicles.

In November 2019, LEVC started production of its first non-taxi model with the launch of VN5, a medium-sized electric van. Utilizing the same eCity technology as TX, VN5 offers zero-emission capability and zero range anxiety, a critical combination for commercial vehicle operators.