‘Fully Charged Live’ lifts off Down Under

The origins of Fully Charged lay in the question posed in 2010 on its YouTube Channel: ‘Is it possible for humans to no longer need to burn things to live, to work and to travel?’A seemingly unachievable destination, perhaps, but an essential direction of travel as the world responds to air pollution and climate breakdown.

Since then, Fully Charged has amassed more than 974,000 subscribers and 159 million views as of November 2022, with more than 700 episodes aired.

An inaugural Fully Charged Live event was held at Silverstone Circuit in June 2018 and included panel discussions, presentations, vehicle displays and exhibition stalls from vendors and sponsors.

The first event in the United States, Fully Charged Live USA, was at Circuit of the Americas, in February 2020. After a year of lockdown, the event continued at Farnborough International, England, in 2021, with more than 16,000 in attendance.

Fully Charged Live is now ‘fully’ established on the events circuit and continues to host many shows each year at different locations worldwide.

The inaugural Sydney, Australia event occurred on March 11-12, 2023, and Western Driver’s roving photographer Michael Stewart attended and sent photos of interesting EV conversions.

Look for an inaugural Fully Charged Live Vancouver show September 8-10, 2023 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.