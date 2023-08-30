Alfa Romeo returns legendary 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo’s “fuoriserie” (custom-built) 33 Stradale, a manifesto of the Italian brand’s current and future capabilities of style and driving experience, has been reborn. With only 33 exclusive units aligned with a unique artisan process, the new two-seater coupé combines Alfa Romeo’s heritage and future.

The new 33 Stradale was developed at the recently created Alfa Romeo “Bottega,” where the brand’s designers, engineers and historians initially met with potential buyers to produce each car, as in Renaissance artisan boutiques and workshops of renowned Italian coachbuilders.

Produced by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, the new 33 Stradale is inspired by the historic 1967 model, with enrichments to the sculptural beauty and design elements from Alfa Romeo’s unique language of style. The exterior perfectly balances proportions, volumes and surface properties to achieve the epitome of Alfa Romeo’s necessary beauty.

The profile is slender, with butterfly doors that feature two large air inlets. The body is projected forward, with surfaces modelled according to Alfa Romeo’s formal expression. Corner openings of the doors and the large wraparound sunroof give the driver a unique aircraft cockpit view. Opening the bonnet and doors enhances the car’s theatrical design.

Two trim levels are available: Tributo and Alfa Corse. The interior is an example of minimalistic design aimed at providing the most outstanding possible driving engagement without distracting the driver. The limited number of controls for standard systems are on the center console.

Directly ahead of the driver is the 3D telescope display, which engages the driver in a first-of-its-kind interaction.

The cockpit-style instrument panel features controls at different levels, including overhead, in the roof’s lining. The aviation-inspired dashboard and central tunnel employ aluminum, carbon fiber, leather and Alcantara materials. Wraparound seats reinterpret those of its forerunner, ensuring comfort and ergonomics. Every detail is designed to create an exclusive and engaging environment, maintaining the aesthetic and technical heritage of the 1967 33 Stradale.

A unique driving experience

The Alfa Romeo team has set the ambitious goal of offering a driving experience as a track car, yet in a model suitable for everyday use on the road without compromising comfort and safety. Working with F1 driver Valtteri Bottas, the Finnish champion will support the car’s tuning at the Balocco Proving Ground in Vercelli province of Italy, bringing F1 experience into everyday driving and ensuring Alfa Romeo’s unmistakable handling.

The new Alfa Romeo can be fitted with A V-6 twin-turbo engine delivering more than 620 horsepower. Routed through an eight-speed DCT gearbox to the rear wheels, an electronic limited-slip differential assists in putting force to the ground.

The optional BEV configuration delivers more than 750 horsepower with a WLTP range of 450 km.

Performance is outstanding in both versions. The top speed is 206 mph/333 km/h with a 0 to 100 km/h time of less than three seconds.

“With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Alfa Romeo brand. “Such a result could only have been achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team, with the support of management who have the clear ambition to contribute to writing chapters in the brand’s future, in full respect of its unique history. This is the brand’s first fuoriserie [custom-built] car since 1969, and I promise it won’t be the last.”