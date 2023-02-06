Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary year includes the launch of an exclusive, limited-edition model

The past, present and future of Aston Martin are being honoured through a year-long 2023 celebration of the iconic British brand’s 110th anniversary, which began on January 15, 1913, when founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford officially formed the partnership to create the first Aston Martin car. This partnership ignited more than a century of automotive intensity, cutting-edge British innovation, and high-octane racing success.

To mark the 110th anniversary year, Aston Martin has brought together two of the most iconic and innovative models from its bloodline, the record-breaking 1923 racer Razor Blade—one of the brand’s oldest surviving race cars—and the Valkyrie hypercar.

The Razor Blade is one of the earliest cars designed explicitly with aerodynamics in mind and propelled by an Aston Martin Grand Prix specification engine. The trailblazing Razor Blade took numerous class records at Brooklands in 1923, a year after Aston Martin’s Grand Prix debut with TT1 – the car nicknamed ‘Green Pea.’

A century later, Aston Martin continues to innovate with its thrilling high-performance models, bringing modern Formula One engineering to the road through its Aston Martin Valkyrie.

For the historic 110th anniversary, a new, strictly limited, exclusive model will be unveiled later this year. The milestone will also take centre stage of this year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Goodwood Festival of Speed, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and other significant events across Aston Martin’s key regions as part of a global marketing campaign entitled ‘Intensity: 110 Years in the Making’.

The 110th anniversary is one of several notable landmarks for Aston Martin in 2023, with the year also marking 75 years of the DB bloodline, 60 years of the iconic DB5 model and 20 years of Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters, the purpose-built facility serving as a centre of excellence for world-class sports car design and engineering.

