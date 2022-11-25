2023 Vancouver All British Field Meet set to go on Saturday May 20

The Greatest Show on British Wheels, Vancouver , is looking forward to welcoming everyone to the celebration at VanDusen Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

“In 2022, the post-COVID, one-day show was a record-breaking success with maxed-out vehicle displays in 62 classes on the VanDusen lawns and sold-out attendance at the gates, with more than 7,000 enthusiasts of all ages in attendance,” said Patrick Stewart, event co-chair. “Display layout plans for the 2023 show are underway to maximize space within the confined areas of the Garden while maintaining an overall balance and variety of vehicles within the total number of classes.”

Show management is currently working to maintain vehicle numbers and marque classes, and registration forms will be available by December 10, 2022.

Featured marque anniversary celebrations for 2023 will pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of the MG sports car, founded in 1923 by Sir Cecil Kimber; the five-series versions of the Sunbeam Alpine; and recognition of all marques within the fast-growing Modified Class of vehicles. Two-wheel class will recognize British motorcycles with a featured display.

A unique look at the future will be showcased in an ElectraClassic vehicle display, showcasing the trend of combining classic looks with modern driveability. With this growing electrified trend, knowledge of the process is vital in these early days. This ABFM feature area will provide experts and examples of converted vehicles from which the public and entrants can learn.

The 2023 Vancouver ABFM will be a memorable occasion, with an entertaining gathering of British-built classics, exhibitors and vendors all on display on the Great Lawn of the magnificent VanDusen Botanical Garden.

“We are looking forward to opening the gates at VanDusen, seeing the classics roll in, and welcoming everyone to our much-cherished event,” said Joan Stewart, co-chair of Vancouver ABFM. “The popular Carriage Trade Teahouse will return to the Great Lawn, and plans call for a wider range of food concessions to whet the appetites of the event’s increased attendance.”

