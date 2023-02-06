Classic cars back to the the track for May 13-14, 2023 weekend in Mission

The Vintage Racing Club of British Columbia (VRCBC) will run its annual marquee race weekend, the British Columbia Historic Motor Races (BCHMR), hosted by the Speed-Fanatics Motorsport Club on May 13-14, 2023, at the Speed-Fanatics Motorsport Circuit at Mission Raceway Park in Mission British Columbia.

Western Canada’s Biggest Vintage Motorsport Event

The first BCHMR was held in 1981 at the famous Westwood track in Coquitlam. After several years, it moved to its current home at the multi-purpose racing complex in Mission. The BCHMR is the largest vintage race event in Western Canada and a significant one in the Pacific Northwest, with typically 100 vintage and historic racing cars and several thousand spectators.

On-Track Excitement For 2023, the BCHMR plans to again feature three race groups, the fast open-wheel racing cars and two race groups for the vintage sedans and sports cars that many fans remember from their younger days.

The sedans & sports cars are split into two groups (fast & faster), with a combined final race on Sunday with both groups combined.

Classic Cars, Vendors and Food Concessions

The BCHMR is always popular with classic car enthusiasts. A big car display will be featured in a particular spectator area known as “The Field of Dreams,” creating a unique show of its own.

Also adding to the festive atmosphere are the many sponsors’ booths offering everything from automobilia and artwork to automotive product displays.

The food concessions, informative track side commentary and excellent grandstand viewing, make this an entertaining weekend for families and long-time motorsports enthusiasts.

Enjoy the race weekend by getting your tickets in advance at www.eventbrite.ca or the gate on race weekend.

The VRCBC is a non-profit club of enthusiasts that organizes a series of racing-related activities and events, including the annual BCHMR weekend. The purpose of the VRCBC is to encourage the restoration, racing and exchange of information concerning vintage sports and racing automobiles. The Club’s objective is to encourage participation, sportsmanship and display of these vehicles in their natural state—on the race track! The VRCBC is supporting two charities in 2023, the Mission Hospice Society and the Greg Moore Foundation, with funding from the BCHMR race weekend event. For more information on the VRCBC, including how to become a member, go to www.vrcbc.ca.

Businesses interested in reaching B.C. motorsport enthusiasts through advertising and sponsorship opportunities should visit www.bchmr.ca for more details.

The VRCBC is working on a full lineup of exciting racing cars, racing celebrities and fun activities for the 2023 BCHMR.

For more information about the weekend’s events, visit www.bchmr.ca and www.vrcbc.ca.