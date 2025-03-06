2025 Vancouver International Auto Show March 19-23

The Vancouver International Auto Show returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC) this month, from Wednesday, March 19, to Saturday, March 23, 2025. This year’s show will feature more than 200 vehicles, spanning 300,000+ square feet of space at the Vancouver Convention Centre. It will include a more extensive commercial/retail area, featured car displays, education centers and—of course—more manufacturers designed to ELEVATE the consumer experience.

More than 30 manufacturing brands and dealers will display their latest vehicles, concepts and technology displays, including a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, high-powered classics, over-landers, and everything in between. Brands include GMC, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, Ford, Lincoln, Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Genesis, Volvo, Kia, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Tesla, Rivian, Mercedes, Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley, Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari, Maserati, and more.

Canadian Vehicle Debuts

This year’s display includes the SSC Tuatara Striker—powered by a 5.9L twin-turbo V8 and pushing 1,750 horsepower. The Tuatara Striker showcases pure speed and precision. In 2021, the jet fighter-inspired vehicle claimed the title of the world’s fastest production car, reaching 455.3 km/h! This record-breaking hypercar is ready to make its mark in Canada, with the 2025 model starting at US$2.1 million.

The EV and PHEV Test Drive Experience

CleanBC Go Electric and RBC will offer test drives of various clean energy vehicles that qualify for BC’s point-of-sale purchase rebates and non-rebate qualifying vehicles. Test drive vehicles from brands including Kia, Hyundai, Ford, GMC, Cadillac, Nissan, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Tesla, Volkswagen, and more.

Supercar Eleganza

This feature returns with an even more extraordinary showcase of luxury and performance. Marvel this unrivalled display of supercars, featuring iconic models from high-performance brands and rare gems from exclusive private collections. This seamless fusion of power, elegance, and engineering excellence left last year’s attendees in awe.

Horsepower Heaven

Get up close and personal with 11 custom builds and unique resto-mods. These hand-picked rarities are a blend of classic design and modern engineering. From meticulously restored classics to powerhouse custom builds, this showcase celebrates the artistry and innovation of the resto-mod world.

Elite Dream Machines

This feature presents the most potent and luxurious vehicles from iconic brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, and more. Each car is personally owned and generously made available by its owners for this exclusive viewing that showcases breathtaking speed and masterful craftsmanship.

Speed Thrills Motorsport in BC

Experience the thrill of motorsports with seven displays showcasing vintage and sportscar road racing, rallying, karting, drag racing and motorcycling racing, and booths promoting women in motorsports and driver training.

Presenting sponsors of the 2025 Vancouver International Auto Show are RBC, CleanBC and BC Hydro Power Smart. For more detailed information about the show and its many features, please visit VancouverInternationalAutoShow.com.