McLaren 750S Spider named 2025 Car of the Year by Robb Report

McLaren Automotive’s 750S Spider supercar bested 10 competitors during a five-day-long competition in Boca Raton, Florida, to receive the Robb Report’s 2025 Car of the Year title.

The 750S Spider received praise for its “amazing acceleration, wicked handling, ear-crackling sound, and head-turning good looks.”

Unique to Robb Report is its judges’ panel, which consists of both automotive editorial staff and members of the Robb Report private club, RR1—individuals who may already own McLarens or have the means to purchase one.

The 750S Spider is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren, featuring a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine producing 740bhp and 590 lb-ft and a 7-speed transmission with ratios optimized for acceleration.

The newest generation of McLaren’s acclaimed linked-hydraulic suspension—PCC III, debuted on the 750S and delivers even greater agility, feel and feedback. At the same time, McLaren’s renowned steering with electro-hydraulic assistance is even sharper and has a faster steering ratio.

The center-exit exhaust inspired by the McLaren P1™ delivers a distinctive crescendo, while the exterior is distinguished by an extended front splitter and lengthened carbon fibre active rear wing.

Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive creates some of the world’s most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark-setting vehicles.

Leveraging more than 60 years of history in authentic racing performance, McLaren has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.

