Talking Collector Cars Reception & Panel

A LIVELY, SOCIAL EVENING ON EVERYTHING COLLECTOR CARS

On Friday, May 16, the Vancouver ABFM will host a reception and panel discussion on Collector Cars at VanDusen Floral Hall Building (5251 Oak Street at West 37th, Vancouver).

The event provides an opportunity to meet and greet fellow enthusiasts and listen to a panel discussion about collector car trends, values, restoration costs, auctions and many other topics of interest to collector car owners.

The panel discussion, consisting of local industry experts, will be moderated by author and collector Alyn Edwards and include a feature presentation by John Wiley, author and director of valuation analytics, Hagerty.

Get expert opinions and advice from the invited panel of local industry experts. Owners of collector cars of all kinds and those who are interested in this hobby are welcome to attend.

WHEN: Friday May 16, 2025

WHERE: VanDusen Floral Hall Building West 37th & Oak St, Vancouver

TIME: Meet & Greet Catered Reception: 5.30pm – 6.15pm

FEATURE PRESENTATION: 6.15 pm: John Wiley, Hagerty’s chief valuator and author

PANEL DISCUSSION: 6.30pm -8.30pm.

COST: $20 includes GST. Free VanDusen Parking.

PRE-REGISTRATION FORM: Valuation & Trends Seminar Entry Form

