Uniting Women Riders Worldwide: International Female Ride Day 2025

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, women riders from every continent will ignite their rides for the 19th annual International Female Ride Day (IFRD).

This globally synchronized ride continues to break barriers, inspire new riders, and amplify the presence of women in power sports.

Since its inception in 2007, IFRD has been a force for change in the riding community. Each year, tens of thousands of women connect through synchronized rides, events, and solo journeys, united by their passion for motorcycles and power sports.

The 2025 hashtag theme, #IFRDHerPower, celebrates the strength, skill, independence, and passion that fuel women riders. It embodies the core values of IFRD and honours the never-ending spirit that keeps the throttle open for future generations. Riders of all backgrounds, experience levels, and disciplines are encouraged to participate, sharing their journeys online through hashtags and stunning imagery.

Manufacturers, industry leaders, and community organizations lend their support, amplifying the message while equally encouraging more women to discover and embrace the world of riding.

As anticipation builds for International Female Ride Day 2025, the IFRD invites women everywhere to mark their calendars, spread the word, and participate. Whether riding in a group or solo, on pavement or dirt, IFRD is about unity, visibility, camaraderie, fun and the powerful force of women in motorsports.

For more information on how to participate, support or get involved, visit International Female Ride Day.