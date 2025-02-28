New high-tech steering wheel for IndyCar 2025 developed by Cosworth

Beginning with an in-depth consultation with IndyCar teams to understand their evolving needs, British motorsport electronics company Cosworth has unveiled its next-generation CCW Mk3 steering wheel, set to debut in the 2025 IndyCar season.

One of the primary focuses was ergonomics, ensuring the wheel simultaneously provides optimal comfort and efficiency. A key outcome was adopting a gripless design, allowing teams to apply bespoke grips tailored to individual driver preferences. This personalization feature ensures that competitors can configure their steering wheel for maximum control and comfort during races.

Further refinements include increasing wheel diameter from 280mm to 300mm, a new design engineered to meet specific IndyCar requirements for the 2025 season.

Additionally, working in close collaboration with the IndyCar Medical Team, thumb clearance on the steering wheel has been enhanced to reduce the risk of injury in high-load racing scenarios, a crucial consideration in the fast-paced world of IndyCar.

A first for IndyCar

The CCW Mk3 also introduces a push/pull paddle shifting system, a first for IndyCar, offering a more intuitive gear-shifting experience.

Additionally, rear button placements have been optimized based on driver feedback, ensuring crucial controls are within easy reach while maintaining a natural hand position.

From a technological standpoint, Cosworth has pushed the boundaries of steering wheel design by integrating a fully configurable 5-inch TFT display. This display provides drivers with vital real-time data and allows for split-second decision-making on track.

RGB LED indicators, fully customizable for buttons, rotary switches and shift lights, enable teams to fine-tune visibility based on their racing environment and driver preference.

The CCW Mk3 also features 12 front-facing button inputs, four additional rear buttons, four front rotary switches, and two thumbwheel encoders, providing control and customization.

The development journey of the CCW Mk3 IndyCar steering wheel saw its 3D-printed prototype benefit from Cosworth’s state-of-the-art additive manufacturing techniques, allowing the company’s engineering teams to test and refine its design rapidly before full-scale production.