Royal Enfield’s electrified Flying Flea ride

Royal Enfield has revealed its vision for the future of connected motorcycling with its new Flying Flea FF-C6 electric motorcycle.

The ‘Flying Flea’ moniker comes from the name British soldiers gave to Royal Enfield’s two-stroke motorcycles parachuted onto battlefields during WWII. Those ‘Fleas’ were designed to be lightweight and agile so that troops could get around quickly and communicate with each other.

Inspired by Royal Enfield’s legacy and driven by its vision for the future, at the heart of the FF-C6 EV ride experience is an in-house developed operating system powered by the Snapdragon QWM2290 that allows the motorcycle to manage all aspects of the vehicle and ride experience through an interactive actual round TFT cluster.

With connectivity at its core, the Snapdragon QWM2290 chip allows secure multi-modal interaction, both on and off the motorcycle, with 4G, Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity. Riders can interact through multiple interfaces: touch screen, voice control, joystick, smartphone, and smartwatch. By pressing the dedicated Voice Assist button, riders can summon information and perform actions without navigating menus.

This system recognizes the user and enables them to use their mobile phone as a smart key to unlock and start the vehicle. And like a modern mobile phone, the FF-C6 grows and evolves with riders over time as it adapts and new features unlock.

The FF-C6 has five preset ride modes, allowing riders to customize their ride mode combinations. At the flick of a wrist, riders can change how the bike feels and accelerates, with each mode optimizing throttle response, power delivery, regenerative braking, traction control sensitivity, and a first-in-class Lean Angle sensing ABS. Riders can access thousands of potential combinations with four preset modes and one custom mode.

Utilizing Qualcomm’s ‘Car-to-Cloud’ platform, fully integrated into the hardware, users can always connect to their bike to monitor its status and change their preferences remotely while maintaining complete control over their data security and privacy. The Bike-to-Cloud platform also features advanced security features such as tamper alerts and real-time location tracking.

