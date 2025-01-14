The Greatest Show on British Wheels: Saturday May 17, 2025

VANCOUVER ABFM: presented by Hagerty

Classic Cars, Future Classics and Motorcycles at VanDusen Botanical Garden, Saturday, May 17, 2025

It’s been 40 years since the first Vancouver ABFM (All British Field Meet) occurred in the parking lot at MCL Motor Cars, Burrard Street, downtown Vancouver, in the Spring of 1985. Since then, much has changed, with the relocation to the world-class VanDusen Botanical Garden in 1986.

The Greatest Show on British Wheels has lived up to its name and earned its reputation as the longest-running and most significant annual display of British vehicles in Western Canada.

Every year, the organizers find inspiration in the sight of so many enthusiasts who faithfully make the time and effort to enter and display their classic British cars and bikes on the lawns of the magnificent VanDusen Botanical Garden. It is your show, and we thank you for your participation.

Increased attendance justified

Equally inspiring is the increasing number of enthusiasts who arrive at the entrance gate every year to enjoy a fun-filled, nostalgic family day that pays tribute to the history and culture of the British motor car that has played such a significant role in the history of our Province, confirmation that the collector car hobby is very much alive and growing here in Western Canada despite ongoing, disruptive elements that threaten its very existence.

On the announcement of 40 years of the Vancouver ABFM, the organizers take this opportunity to thank all ABFM supporters, the keepers of these beautiful machines, the admirers who gather faithfully to observe the assembled displays, and, significantly, the financial support of sponsors and vendors who realize the value in supporting this significant automotive event.

2025 Featured Marque

In the show’s tradition, the organizers will pay tribute to a select marque celebrating its significant anniversary, which for 2025 is Rolls-Royce–121 years since founders Henry Royce and the Hon. Charles Stewart Rolls met in 1904 to form their company and earn a unique place in automotive history. Expect an impressive display of these magnificent machines with models from 1910 to the modern day. The beautiful VanDusen Garden floral backdrop and manicured lawns create a world-class setting that captures the moment to the delight of owners and enthusiasts.

2025 Featured Club

Recognition of our Two-Wheel Class enthusiasts is long overdue, and what better year to recognize the 40th anniversary of one of Canada’s largest British motorcycle clubs—the Westcoast British Motorcycle Owners Club (BMOC).

Founded in 1985 with a mandate to preserve and enjoy British Motorcycles, their membership has grown with the increasing interest in owning these beautifully engineered machines. Expect to see and enjoy a record-breaking, multi-marque display celebrating the Club’s significant 40th anniversary. Click the 2025 ABFM Motorcycle Entry Form to show your special two-wheel vehicle.

Significance of Modified

Always interested in presenting all aspects of the hobby, and in the face of environmental concerns, parts and labour shortages, and ever-increasing costs, ABFM 2025 continues to promote and feature a diverse display of Modified Classics from multiple marques with the hope of informing and educating enthusiasts on this growing trend, which, for younger enthusiasts, might signal the future of the hobby. The display will also include the Classic Look, Modern Drive (CLMD) display for electrified classics, showing several examples within the Modified Class display.

Fun and Entertainment

The 2025 Show will increase the variety of Food Truck vendors to six stations plus the popular on-site Carriage Trade Tea House. In addition to musical entertainment by the show resident Little Mountain Brass Band, Definitely Not The Beatles (DNTB), with frontman and collector car enthusiast Randy Cunningham, AKA John Lennon, will return to rev up the sixties vibe and entertain the lunchtime crowds. The 1960s and 1970s period dress will be encouraged, and the band will award prizes to the best-dressed individuals.

Talking Collector Cars

Expanding on last year’s success of the Valuation & Trends feature and the expert panel discussion, we have moved this VIP Reception & Seminar to combine conveniently with the Friday night entrants package pick-up (5:30pm-8pm) and included a catered reception for those attending the Seminar (starting at 6pm), staged indoors at VanDusen’s Floral Hall building—pre-registration is necessary due to space requirements. The evening event’s host, Hagerty, is the world’s largest collector car insurance and valuation company and ABFM’s presenting sponsor. Complete the appropriate section on the 2025 ABFM Entry Form or to confirm your attendance.

Cars for Sale

A limited number of registered CARS FOR SALE will be at the Vancouver ABFM, located on the Upper Lawn in a designated area. CARS FOR SALE are not eligible for ABFM Show judging, awards or prizes. Cars entered for the For Sale section will also be featured on the Western Driver website. Complete the 2025 ABFM Sales Corral Form to book your car in this limited section of the show.

Swap Meet Exhibitors

For Entry Form and details click 2025 Swap Meet Booths.

Save the Date

We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Greatest Show on British Wheels after 40 significant years on Saturday, May 17, 2025, for a day of enjoyment and classic car celebration while you take a nostalgic walk down memory lane at our unique garden party. Automotive journalists have called the Vancouver ABFM “one of the finest displays of British classic cars in North America.” We hope you can join us and enjoy the experience.

Advance vehicle & seminar registration is included on the 2025 ABFM Entry Form.

Sponsorship & Commercial vendors: Patrick Stewart, 604-644-9067 pstewart@westerndriver.com