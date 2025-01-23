Are you a Badass? Dodge wants You!

Dodge is searching for fresh talent to introduce the next generation of Dodge’s muscle to a new audience, with one critical qualification: be badass.

The new Dodge Badassador program is recruiting passionate enthusiasts to represent Dodge at events across the country.

A Dodge Badassador must share the love for all Dodge performance vehicles, including the industry’s first all-electric muscle car, the 670-horsepower Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which retains the title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.

Lucky recruits will experience the complete Dodge portfolio, including the 496-horsepower Charger Daytona R/T, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most potent gas-engine SUV ever, and the 288-horsepower Dodge Hornet R/T with PowerShot.

Select Dodge Badassadors may have the opportunity to travel to events throughout 2025, including auto shows, new vehicle launches and first drives, Dodge enthusiast gatherings, regional and dealership events, NHRA drag races and more.

Badassador perks include:

• Badassador Card: Provides entry to Dodge enthusiast and motorsports events

• Dodge Rides: Exclusive access to Dodge vehicles to create and promote innovative content

• Dodge VIP: Elite VIP-level experience at events, including vehicle launches, delivering behind-the-scenes access and creating compelling content

• Dodge Social: Appear in official Dodge social channel features and posts and leverage access to Dodge lifestyle and motorsports partners

• Dodge Gear: Complimentary Dodge swag and Dodge-branded gear

• Dodge Meet-ups: Facetime with the Dodge team and celebrities for Q&As and to discuss updates and collaboration opportunities

To apply to become a Dodge Badassador and for complete program details, visit Dodge Badassador.