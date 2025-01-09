TWR’s new V12 Super-GT ‘Supercat’

Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s (TWR) new Supercat, the company’s radical new Super-GT underpinned by the legendary Jaguar XJS, has already earned acclaim from clients and commentators.

Engineered by a team representing some of the most celebrated names in motorsport, including McLaren, Ferrari, Porsche, Williams, and Renault F1, the team’s leader is TWR director and co-founder Fergus Walkinshaw. His father, Tom Walkinshaw, the revered constructor and racer behind the original TWR, drove Jaguars to victory in the European Touring Car Championship, Spa 24 Hours, and Bathurst during the 1980s.

The Jaguar XJS provides the essential foundation for the TWR Supercat, which also incorporates design elements inspired by other iconic racing Jaguars of the era, including the XJR-9, XJR-15, and the XJ220 supercar.

True to its motorsport heritage, the Supercat features rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox, delivering an authentic, engaging, and entirely analogue driving experience. Beneath its long, sculpted, carbon-bodied bonnet lies a formidable supercharged V12 engine developed in-house by TWR engineers. This power unit produces an impressive 660bhp and 730Nm of torque.

An integrated tubular steel framework to manage the significant increase in power reinforces the car’s structure. At the same time, lightweight carbon-fibre body panels contribute to a 9.3% reduction in weight compared to the original Jaguar XJS (1,605kg vs 1,770kg).

Additional features include the option for carbon ceramic disc brakes, fully programmable traction control, launch control, and five distinct driving modes.

Double wishbone suspension, enhanced by an active dynamic damping system, ensures a composed and comfortable Super-GT driving experience on extended continental journeys.

Interior comfort includes an overhauled cabin that integrates modern features while paying homage to the classic Jaguar XJS design. The rear seats, replaced with a significantly expanded luggage area for long-distance touring, are a hallmark of the Super-GT DNA.

TWR is now accepting commissions for the Supercat, whose production run will be 88 examples worldwide, in homage to Tom Walkinshaw’s famous win with the XJR-9 at Le Mans in 1988. The first customer deliveries will occur in the summer of 2025.

Orders in right- and left-hand drive configurations have come from the US, UK, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Prices vary according to individual specifications but start at £225,000 (approx., CA $400,000), excluding local taxes. A few build slots remain open, with a £35,000 (approx CA $62,000) deposit.

Photos courtesy TWR.