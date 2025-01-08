Barrett-Jackson 2025 Scottsdale Auction: Jan. 18-26

Barrett-Jackson is gearing up for the kickoff to 2025 with the annual Scottsdale Auction, January 18-26 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. This nine-day yearly automotive lifestyle event has become the season opener for the collector car hobby, featuring a docket filled with the world’s most coveted collectible vehicles and authentic automobilia.

The event kicks off with Family Day on Saturday, January 18, where children 12+ years old receive free admission with a ticketed adult, and continue throughout the week with activities and interactive exhibits for all ages. Family Day will include activities from STEM-focused organizations, including Barrett-Jackson’s Gearing Towards the Future initiative, created in conjunction with the SciTech Institute.

Fifty contenders in the Barrett-Jackson Cup Competition, judged by custom builders Bobby Alloway and Troy Trepanier, will parade across the block on the first Saturday. Competing vehicles displayed throughout the week participate in the “People’s Choice” vote on social media. One top-five finalist revealed each day culminates with the “People’s Choice” and “Ultimate Best in Show” awards announced on Saturday, January 25.

Collector cars and authentic automobilia will begin crossing the block on Monday, January 20, and continue through Sunday, January 26.

Among the anticipated collectible vehicles are two custom Chevrolet Corvettes, designed and built by Jeff Hayes: a 1963 Split-Window Coupe and a 1967 convertible.

Included in the line of supercars offered in January is a rare 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, No. 26 of only 99 built worldwide and one of only 11 in the U.S.

Automotive enthusiasts interested in registering to bid may do so here, and those looking to consign their collector car may do so here.

Registered premium package bidders and consignors will also receive invitations to Barrett-Jackson’s exclusive Opening Night Gala on Sunday, January 19. Tickets and hospitality packages are available at Barrett-Jackson.com.

Join Barrett-Jackson’s online conversation with #BarrettJackson and #BJAC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Photos courtesy Barrett-Jackson