BMW Motorrad presents the BMW Concept F 450 GS.

With the near-production-ready BMW Concept F 450 GS, BMW Motorrad is offering a glimpse of a BMW GS for the A2 license class and what a whole new model series between the BMW G 310 and F 800/900 could look like.

As with the Trophy version of the BMW R 1300 GS, the BMW Concept F 450 GS’s colour scheme is blue, white, and red, with a base colour of Racing Blue metallic. Its twin-cylinder inline engine has been developed from scratch. Thanks to a special, never-before-used ignition offset, it is particularly characterful and eager to rev. Conforming to the A2 class, the engine delivers the full 48 hp, providing superior torque even at low revs.

Concept F 450 GS’s extremely compact engine dimensions, displacement-to-power ratio, and low weight result from innovative solutions and lightweight materials like magnesium.

Performance: A Riding Machine for On- and Off-Road

On the chassis side, the BMW Concept F 450 GS sets new standards in this segment with premium technology. “We were able to start the development of this vehicle with a clean slate,” said Marc Weber, lead engineer for the BMW Concept F 450 GS. “The aim was to enable excellent off-road capability and, at the same time, a nimble and precise handling on the road. Accordingly, the BMW Concept F 450 GS is equipped with a fully adjustable upside-down fork and a shock absorber with load-dependent damping, drawing on technology from rally and enduro sport. Through the targeted use of lightweight construction and other state-of-the-art solutions, we can create a sensationally light vehicle close to the minimum weight requirement in the A2 class of 175 kg.”

Inspired by its larger sibling, the BMW R 1300 GS, the Concept F 450 GS also sets new standards in safety and functionality in its class. The relevant features range from BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (dependent on lean angle) to a performance brake to freely configurable riding modes. With BMW Connectivity on board and the 6.5-inch TFT display, the motorcycle and smartphone, as well as other accessories, can be networked.

A Glimpse into the Future

When looking at the BMW Concept F 450 GS, one might wonder what one could expect in a production version.

Johann Simon, vehicle project manager of the Concept F 450 GS, explained: “No compromises for sure. Following the very sporty off-road focus of the Concept F 450 GS, we will implement the bike as close as possible to this concept. We will only adjust the seat height for better accessibility and easier handling. As an alternative to the cross-spoke wheels (19 inches front, 17 inches rear), lightweight but high-strength cast aluminium wheels in the same dimensions are also conceivable.”