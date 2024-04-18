Canadian MINI owners offered ‘Big Love’ from MINI Canada

Sixty years ago, MINI proved its street cred to the world by outdoing 276 adversaries and winning the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally. Since then, the brand has been offering vehicles with unbeatable go-kart handling and a design language that puts a smile on the faces of drivers and passersby alike.

With this history, MINI Canada has launched The MINI Life, a series of unique partnerships that celebrates and aligns with the brand ethos that owning a MINI is as fun as driving one. This suite of benefits includes discounts, special treatment, and experiences designed to please the passionate MINI community across Canada.

“At MINI, Big Love inspires everything that we do,” said Natalie Nasr, national manager, brand communications at MINI Canada. “It’s all about uplifting lives through meaningful and impactful experiences for our community of owners. MINI owners are people who seize the day; they enjoy living life to the fullest. Our goal is to support them in that mission by offering them easy-to-use travel, hospitality and entertainment experiences—just for being a MINI owner.”

MINI Mondays at the movies

A Cineplex® partnership seems only right, considering that MINI is no stranger to the big screen. The brand has featured in several iconic movies throughout its 60-plus-year history. This partnership provides MINI owners discounted tickets at Cineplex VIP theatres on Mondays and free movie rentals from the Cineplex Store.*

Perfect road trip pit stops

MINI owners heading out on a road trip can benefit from special rates and exclusive packages at hotels across Canada, including Autograph Collection Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia; Drake Properties in Toronto; Prince Edward County and Wellington, Ontario; the Douglas, and Le Mount Stephen in Montreal, Quebec.

The bespoke luxury properties provide guests with a unique entry point into three destinations across Canada, from Vancouver’s mountain views to Ontario’s wine country to Montreal’s cityscape. Each option provides an exceptional experience for MINI owners, with rate reductions, amenities, and dining perks.

Refined airport experience

MINI owners, travelling further than their MINI can take them, can still live the MINI Life. Plaza Premium Lounges will welcome MINI owners into their premium lounges at select airports across Canada.

The list of participating airports includes Vancouver International, Toronto Pearson International, Edmonton International, and Winnipeg Richardson International.

Music to MINI owners’ ears

MINI owners who have a big love of live music will be delighted by MINI Canada’s partnership with Live Nation Canada. Not only does this allegiance reserve front-of-the-line tickets to Live Nation concerts for MINI owners to purchase, but an exclusive MINI concierge will facilitate the purchase process on the customer’s behalf. This unique access, as well as other benefits such as customer giveaways, is also available.

MINI is also looking for other partnerships with like-minded brands to add to its ‘Big Love’ program.

*Terms and conditions apply to each partnership. Please visit The MINI Life page of mini.ca for further details. MINI Life is available to all owners, whether they own a brand-new, used, or older-generation model.

View a host of Minis, both new and classic, at the 2024 Vancouver ABFM, Saturday May 18, at VanDusen Botanical Garden, Vancouver, BC.