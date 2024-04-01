Following a four-year hiatus, 2024 Vancouver International Auto Show draws record crowds

The 2024 Vancouver International Auto Show held March 20-24 set a new overall attendance record of 129,034 for the five-day event, with more than 200 vehicles featured, including a record number of electrics and hybrids, new offerings from manufacturers never seen before in Western Canada and numerous new highlights and feature displays, including the Barbie Maserati Grecale SUV, which paid tribute to Barbie and welcomed people as they entered the Vancouver Convention Centre West for the event.

The Auto Show’s final attendance was the best in the event’s history as guests revelled in the much-anticipated return following a four-year hiatus. This year’s attendance shattered previous record numbers with a single-day attendance record of 39,823 guests on Saturday.

This year’s popular feature was the expanded EV and PHEV Test Drive Experience presented by CleanBC Go Electric and RBC. As part of the fresh and re-imagined ELEVATED consumer experience, attendees got behind the wheel of some of the country’s newest and highly sought-after electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid EVs. A record 3,425 consumers had the opportunity to climb aboard and participate in an indoor-to-outdoor test drive experience following a route around the Vancouver city centre.

Showstoppers included the Tesla Cybertruck, which made its first-ever appearance at the Auto Show, at the centre of the Tesla display. Also making their show debuts were the stunning Ferrari 296 GTB and the Maserati MC20.

Professional race car driver Nicole Havrda drew big crowds all week as the teenager from Comox met with fans, signed autographs and showcased one of her race cars.

Another popular feature was the Vintage Race Club of BC and the Sports Car Club of BC’s display of four race cars, including a race-prepped 1965 Sunbeam Tiger with a racing history at Westwood race track. See this car and 20 other Tigers as part of the featured marque at the 2024 Vancouver All British Car Show at VanDusen Garden on Saturday, May 18.

The 2025 Vancouver International Auto Show will occur at the Vancouver Convention Centre West from March 26th to 30th, 2025.