2024 BC Historic Motor Races at Mission slated for August 10-11

The Vintage Racing Club of British Columbia (VRCBC) will hold the 35th running of its annual marquee race weekend, the British Columbia Historic Motor Races (BCHMR), presented by presenting sponsor Titanium Ford, on August 10-11, 2024, at the Speed-Fanatics Motorsport Circuit at Mission Raceway Park in Mission, BC, Canada.

The BCHMR is the largest vintage race event in Western Canada and a significant one in the Pacific Northwest, with typically 100 vintage and historic racing cars and several thousand spectators.

Co-hosted with VRCBC’s long-time partner, the Sports Car Club of British Columbia (SCCBC), the Grand Marshall will be well-known racer and Vancouver native Ross Bentley.

For 2024, the BCHMR will again feature three main Vintage race groups: one for the quick open-wheel and sports racing cars and two for the sedans and sports cars many fans remember from their younger days.

In addition to the regular races, there will be a feature Spridget Challenge race for the ever-popular Austin Healey Sprites and MG Midgets on Saturday and an all-comers race for sedans and sports cars on Sunday. Please review the club website for the other six IWE-sponsored REVS race day schedules.

A classic and performance car display will be featured in a particular spectator area called “The Field of Dreams,” creating a unique show. Sponsors’ booths, automotive product displays, food concessions, informative trackside commentary, and excellent grandstand viewing add to the atmosphere, making this an entertaining weekend for families and long-time motorsports enthusiasts.

Businesses interested in reaching BC automotive enthusiasts should check www.bchmr.ca for details on the many advertising and sponsorship opportunities supporting local motorsport.

The VRCBC supports two official charities, the Mission Hospice Society and the Inspire The Heart Child & Youth Society – Greg Moore Foundation. Both these worthy charities receive funding generated during the BCHMR weekend.

Tickets will be available in advance on Eventbrite beginning April 26 and at the gate on the race weekend. Visit www.bchmr.ca for the latest information.

The VRCBC is a non-profit club of enthusiasts interested in restoring and exchanging information about vintage sports and racing cars. It organizes a series of racing-related activities, including the annual BCHMR weekend. The Club’s objective is to support participation, sportsmanship, and the display of these vehicles in their natural state—on the racetrack.

Visit vrcbc.ca for more information on the VRCBC, including how to become a member.

Photos: courtesy VRCBC.