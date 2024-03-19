2024 Vancouver International Auto Show includes 200+ vehicles, debuts, and loads of features

Following a four-year hiatus, the Vancouver International Auto Show is making its return with what it dubs “a fresh and elevated consumer experience” that features a lineup of what’s new, what’s next, and what’s fun in the automotive industry.

As Western Canada’s best-attended consumer show and one of North America’s premiere automotive exhibition events, the Vancouver Convention Centre will host more than 200 vehicles in 220,000+ square feet of space.

Among the must-see highlights:

Barbie Maserati Grecale SUV

The Grecale SUV is designed to turn the everyday into something exceptional, which makes it the perfect partner for Barbie! This replica vehicle pays tribute to Barbie and the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program, as only two of the original designs were ever made!

Corvette E-Ray

Making its Western Canadian debut, the E-Ray and its electrified AWD capability is always up for a challenge, whether it’s Canadian winters or rain. But this sophisticated supercar wasn’t created to take on Mother Nature alone. With technology inspired by the C8.R race car, F1 and Le Mans prototypes, it’s made to take on the most significant cars in the world.

Tesla Cybertruck

The futuristic-looking Cybertruck, designed to tackle any terrain with a range of up to 547 kilometres on a single charge, will be making its first-ever appearance at the Auto Show, the centrepiece of a Tesla display that will also feature its 2024 vehicle roster and the Optimus Robot.

Ferrari 296 GTB

The stunning design of the Ferrari 296 GTB, appearing at the Vancouver International Auto Show for the first time, represents an evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engine two-seater sports Berlinetta concept. The 296 GTB introduces Ferrari’s new 120-degree V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor capable of delivering up to 830 cvs. The car defines “driving fun” as pure excitement when pursuing maximum performance in everyday driving.

Maserati MC20

Another showstopper making its Vancouver debut is the incredible Maserati MC20. The 2024 model continues to push the boundaries of supercar design and innovation. Every element of this luxurious Italian sports car was built with performance in mind, providing drivers with a driving experience that few other vehicles can match.

INEOS Grenadier

This rugged, no-nonsense 4X4 was built from the ground up to be durable, capable, and reliable. Making its Western Canadian debut, the Grenadier is equipped to tackle any terrain, making it the ultimate choice for those who seek authenticity, performance, and resilience. See why the Grenadier is shaking up the 4×4 automotive industry.

The 2024 Vancouver International Auto Show dates and hours are as follows:

Wednesday, March 20: 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Thursday, March 21: 10:00 am – 9:30 pm

Friday, March 22: 10:00 am – 9:30 pm

Saturday, March 23: 10:00 am – 9:30 pm

Sunday, March 24: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

For detailed information about the Vancouver Auto Show | ELEVATE Automotive Experience, March 20-24, 2024, and its many features, visit www.VancouverInternationalAutoShow.com.