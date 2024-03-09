BC racing prodigy Nicole Havrda to appear at 2024 Vancouver International Auto Show

The Vancouver International Auto Show will welcome B.C.’s 17-year-old race car prodigy, Nicole Havrda, when it roars into Vancouver from March 20-24, 2024, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Hailing from the Comox Valley, Nicole Havrda is a rising star in motorsports. She has swiftly ascended the racing ladder, transitioning from karting to becoming a force in Formula 3 and Formula Pro USA.

At 17, Havrda demonstrates remarkable skills as a Canadian race car driver and challenges norms in the male-dominated world of motorsports. Her achievements at such a young age highlight her exceptional talent and serve as an inspiring testament to breaking barriers for women on the racetrack. Havrda’s rapid ascent is a direct result of her unwavering determination, making her a trailblazer for the next generation of aspiring young drivers.

Her remarkable journey, starting with national champion status at age 12, showcases her speed and versatility in both open-wheel and G.T. cars. Mercedes-Benz Canada allowed her to race their AMG GT4 at age 14 before she acquired her Class 5 license.

In 2022, Havrda leaped to the intense world of Formula 3 racing. In 2023, she raced in the highly competitive Formula Pro USA series and Formula Regional Americas, achieving significant success. Her determination and talent have earned her recognition, including being the youngest finalist for the Aston Martin GT4 female shootout and a key participant in a documentary featuring women in motorsports, set for release in early 2024.

Havrda’s incredible 2023 racing season has included victories in Formula Pro Winter Series and Formula Regional Americas, adding to her impressive list of achievements. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond the racetrack, emphasizing the importance of off-track work, including fitness, social media engagement, and interviews.

Havrda will be available during the Vancouver International Auto Show to meet fans, sign autographs, and share her inspiring journey in motorsports at the Women in Automotive space at the show. In addition to her appearance, B.C.’s women-founded auto businesses will lead hands-on workshops, bridging auto literacy gaps to empower car owners. Mae (Making Auto Easy), a local female-founded auto startup, promises a vibrant and safe environment never seen before in auto show history where women can learn about car ownership in a safe and inclusive environment. From “Tires 101” to “E.V. Charging Q&A,” the workshops offer invaluable insights, all spearheaded by B.C. women in auto.

For more detailed information about the Vancouver Auto Show | ELEVATE Automotive Experience, March 20-24th, 2024, and its many features, visit: www.VancouverInternationalAutoShow.com.

2024 Vancouver International Auto Show dates and hours are as follows:

Wednesday, March 20: 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Thursday, March 21: 10:00 am – 9:30 pm

Friday, March 22: 10:00 am – 9:30 pm

Saturday, March 23: 10:00 am – 9:30 pm

Sunday, March 24: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm