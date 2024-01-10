World’s most coveted supercars headed to Barrett-Jackson’s January 2024 Scottsdale Auction

Barrett-Jackson will offer some of the world’s most coveted supercars during the 2024 Scottsdale Auction, held January 20-28, 2024.

Each of these supercars is a masterpiece of automotive engineering, design and performance, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar’s 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot #1385), one of the fastest production vehicles in the world, a 2018 Bugatti Chiron (Lot #1378) and a highly desirable 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot #1405) with only 1,534 actual miles.

Custom designed by Hagar, the 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot #1385) features an elegant cream exterior, matching the colour of a 1960s Ferrari that Hagar saw pictured on the wall at the Maranello factory during his visit in 2014. It is further enhanced by carbon fibre and black accents that contribute to its visual appeal, capturing the essence of Italian automotive artistry. With only approximately 1,100 miles, the LaFerrari boasts a remarkable hybrid powertrain, combining a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine with an electric motor. Together, the duo produces 949 horsepower, propelling the car from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds and reaching a top speed of over 217 mph. The LaFerrari’s F1-inspired KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) ensures instant torque and lightning-fast acceleration, solidifying its track monster status. The sale includes a replica model of the vehicle Hagar received as a gift from Ferrari.

The 2018 Bugatti Chiron (Lot #1378) has an exposed blue and black carbon-fibre exterior over a blue interior featuring carbon fibre and aluminum trim. Capable of a zero-to-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 261 mph, it is powered by an 8.0-litre 16-cylinder engine that utilizes four turbochargers to produce 1,500 horsepower. It features a 7-speaker 3D stereo from Accuton, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic climate control, carbon frame Sport seats and carbon and aluminum elements.

Lot #1405 is a 1,534-actual-mile, paint-to-sample Acid Green 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder. Powered by a mid-mounted 608 horsepower V8 engine, it is #891 of only 918 built worldwide. This Porche Spyder comes highly optioned with a front-lift system, stone guard, lightweight bucket seats, seat pad, cup holder, leather interior in Onyx Black with Acid Green piping, seat belts with Acid Green accents, carbon floor mats with Acid Green piping and other CXX Special Wishes options.

Previously owned by the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, Lot #1407 is a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster representing one of just 132 produced for the U.S. market between 1997 and 1999. Ordered new by Trump and driven by the former president until he sold it in 2002, this Diablo was finished in Blue Le Mans and represented the only one in this colour from 1997. This Diablo is powered by a mid-mounted 5.7-litre V12 engine that channels 492 hp at 7,000 pm and 430 ft/lbs of torque through a 5-speed manual transmission and all-wheel-drive system. The Viscous Traction system redirects torque to the front wheels when needed, resulting in superior traction and enabling the car to rocket to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 202 mph.

A 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring edition (Lot #1380) is one of two 2012 LFAs set to cross the auction block with No Reserve. Powered by a 4.8-liter V10 engine producing 552hp, it is finished in orange over black and is one of just 25 Nürburgring editions for the U.S. market. Lot #1417.1 is an “Absolutely” Red 2012 Lexus LFA with just 182 miles. It is powered by a V10 engine producing 552hp and 354 ft/lbs of torque, and it is equipped with a 6-speed Automated Sequential Gearbox (ASG) with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Limited to just 500 examples worldwide, this is one of only 156 produced for the U.S. market and included in the sale is the Lexus luggage with the car’s VIN engraved.

Two additional Ferraris crossing the block on Super Saturday include the 2017 F12 TDF (Lot #1386) and 2023 SF90 Stradale (Lot #1383). The F12 is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.3-litre V12 engine that produces 770 horsepower and 520 ft/lbs of torque. One of 799 produced, it has 249 actual miles and features a unique livery with stripes and graphics that pay tribute to the original Tour de France-winning Ferraris of the 1950s and 1960s. The SF90 is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged 8-cylinder engine and three electric motors, producing 986 horsepower. It is finished in Bianco Avus 100, features a blue interior with leather and Alcantara, and has more than $67,000 in options.

The 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV (Lot #1388) is one of approximately 610 examples produced. It is finished in red over black leather and is powered by a fuel-injected 5.2-litre quad-cam V12 engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 2019 Ford GT (Lot #1399) is a beautiful example of a domestic supercar with only 35 miles. It is powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine backed by a 7-speed Getrag dual-clutch automatic transmission and finished in Shadow Black over a Re-Entry interior.

Also selling with No Reserve is a 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider (Lot #1382) finished in McLaren MSO Volcano Yellow. It is powered by McLaren’s proprietary twin-turbocharged and intercooled 4.0-litre V8 engine, delivering a factory-rated 755 horsepower via a paddle-shifted 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Exceptionally well-optioned, this McLaren features the carbon fibre exterior upgrade packs 2 and 3, as well as the Stealth Pack and all possible carbon upgrades, including optional carbon fibre to the hood, rear aero bridge and diffuser, front number-plate plinth, active rear spoiler, and mirror arms and caps.

Additional supercars included in this year’s Scottsdale Auction include:

2018 Ferrari 488 Challenge (Lot #1429.1) – The lightest and most powerful Challenge car ever developed by Ferrari.

2006 Ford GT (Lot #1376) – Finished in the original Speed Yellow with black stripes and powered by a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine.

2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (Lot #1416.1) – Powered by a 6.3-liter V12 backed by a 7-speed, dual-clutch, automatic transmission. 1,025 actual miles.

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (Lot #1344) – Features a hand-assembled 6.2-liter naturally aspirated DOHC V8 engine that produces 563hp and 479 ft/lbs of torque

2023 Audi R8 GT (Lot #1412) – Powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine backed by a 7-speed automatic transmission. 41 actual miles. Finale of the R8, one of 333 made in 2023.

