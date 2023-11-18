2024 Vancouver ABFM: Saturday May 18

Every year, for the past 36 years, the Vancouver ABFM organizers have been inspired by the sight of so many enthusiasts who faithfully make the time and effort to enter and display their classic British cars and bikes on the lawns of the magnificent VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Equally inspiring is the increasing number of enthusiasts who arrive at the entrance gate to enjoy what is known as The Greatest Show on British Wheels. That’s encouraging because it confirms that the classic car hobby is alive and growing here in Western Canada despite ongoing, disruptive elements affecting the key staging locations for Vancouver events.

On the announcement of the 37th Vancouver ABFM (All British Field Meet), presented by Hagerty, the organizers take this opportunity to thank all supporters, the keepers of these beautiful machines, the admirers who gather faithfully to observe, be inspired and pay homage to the cultural heritage of the assembled displays, and importantly, the financial support of sponsors and vendors.

THREE FEATURED MARQUES

As is the show’s annual tradition, marques celebrating a significant anniversary are recognized, and last year’s MG feature stole the show with its 100th-anniversary display. That display preempted Triumph’s opportunity to celebrate its 100th; therefore, the Vancouver ABFM will celebrate 101 years of Triumph as the 2024 Featured Marque. Expect to see 80-plus Triumphs displayed in nine classes, including motorcycles.

Some purists believe non-factory alterations to a classic vehicle are sacrilegious. However, factors such as electrification due to environmental concerns and laws, the starvation of original parts and expert labour, to say nothing about ever-increasing restoration costs, can all justify opting for vehicle modification to an owner’s specification. Always interested in presenting all aspects of the hobby, the second Featured Marque—Modified Classics will include the largest display of multiple marques. This display will also inform and educate enthusiasts on this growing trend. The Classic Look Modern Drive display for electric classics will also show several examples of significant features within the Modified Class display.

The third Featured Marque is the much-sought-after Sunbeam Tiger, celebrating 60 years. With its big Ford V8 engine and racing history, interest will be high, with a record turnout expected.

FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT

The 2024 Show will increase the variety of Food Truck vendors to six stations in addition to high-tea service in the onfield Carriage Trade Tea House. In addition to musical entertainment by the show’s resident Little Mountain Brass Band, pop group Definitely Not The Beatles (DNTB), with frontman and collector car enthusiast Randy Cunningham, aka John Lennon, will take the stage to rev up the Sixties vibe and entertain the lunchtime crowds. For a fun time, 1960s and ‘70s period dress will be encouraged, with prizes awarded by the band.

CLASSIC VALUES

For those enthusiasts wondering what their vehicles are worth in today’s market, the ABFM 2024 show will feature a seminar tent with an expert panel to discuss and inform on current price trends, hosted by the world’s largest collector car insurance company and ABFM presenting sponsor, Hagerty.

SAVE THE DATE

We look forward to welcoming everyone to The Greatest Show on British Wheels when the gates to Vancouver’s world-class VanDusen Botanical Garden open on Saturday, May 18, 2024, for a day of enjoyment and classic car celebration while you take a walk down memory lane at our unique garden party.

Automotive journalists worldwide have called the Vancouver ABFM “one of the finest displays of British classic cars in North America,” we hope you can join us and enjoy the experience.

Vehicle Registration Information available Dec. 15, 2023: Joan Stewart jstewart@westerndriver.com

Sponsorship & Commercial Vendors: Patrick Stewart pstewart@westerndriver.com

2023 ABFM Video Link