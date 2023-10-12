David Brown’s new Mini e-Mastered: most expensive model todate

David Brown Automotive, synonymous with British craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless design, has revealed the Mini eMastered.

Performance with remastered classic design: Owners will experience an effortless, whisper-quiet ride thanks to a powerful all-electric drivetrain. The feather-light 640kg Mini eMastered—the same weight as an original ICE car—harnesses the latest in electric technology, delivering sprightly acceleration thanks to a compact, power-dense Zonic 70 motor emitting 72kW (97hp) and 175Nm of instantly accessible torque.

Mini eMastered dispatches the 0-62mph dash in just 8.5 seconds and runs on to an (electronically limited) top speed of 92mph when in sports mode.

Thanks to its lightweight powertrain efficiency, Mini eMastered delivers a WLTP-certified range of 110 miles from its ‘right-sized’ 18.8kWh battery, allowing for effortless city travel with total peace of mind. Capable of up to 6.6kW AC charging via a charging port housed in the exact location as the original fuel filler outlet, the battery is replenished in just 3 hours* using a typical home, wall box charging point or a dedicated electric charging point (*charge point dependent).

Sustainable Luxury: Mini eMastered is a commitment to sustainability that is possible in every aspect, and each owner can specify the materials used throughout to their exacting needs. By embracing zero emissions power, David Brown Automotive’s old and new models are designed to contribute to a cleaner future, minimizing environmental impact without compromising performance or luxury.

Personalization: As with every David Brown Automotive creation, owners can indulge in various bespoke options. Each Mini eMastered can be tailored to the unique preferences of its owner.

Technological Innovation: The all-electric Mini eMastered classic city car embraces new technologies for a user-friendly driving experience. From the seamless integration of a technical EV platform to a modern integrated infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Mini eMastered raises the bar for owners seeking a modern classic that offers a clean, quiet, and convenient driving experience.

The new Mini eMastered comes with a price tag of approximately $150,000 US.

About David Brown Automotive

David Brown Automotive, which was started in 2013 by British businessman David Brown, was born out of his admiration for iconic classic cars and passion for hand craftsmanship combined with state-of-the-art engineering. He believes cars should be beautifully designed and crafted but also usable and reliable. The company is based in an 18,000 sq ft build facility in Silverstone, with a worldwide distribution and service network.

Its current model line-up includes Speedback GT, Speedback Silverstone Edition, Mini Remastered, Mini Remastered, Oselli Edition, Mini Remastered Marshall Edition and now Mini eMastered.