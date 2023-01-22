Volvo EX90 all-electric SUV debuts in North America

Volvo showed its new EX90, representing a new era of safety for the company, for the first time in North America at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

A true seven-seater, the Volvo EX90 is an all-electric SUV that further raises the company’s standards in safety and a more sustainable lifestyle.

To take full advantage of the core computer system, Volvo Cars has collaborated with some of the most advanced companies in their fields to deliver smarter, safer, more sustainable driving. At CES, the Volvo EX90 was shown in connection with both Google and Luminar displays, showcasing new technologies developed with Volvo Cars.

Volvo EX90’s ‘driver understanding’ system includes both driver and surrounding traffic to help keep the driver and others safer in traffic. The system also gets more intelligent and safer over time as it learns from new data and receives over-the-air updates.

Sensors in the EX90—one long-range lidar, five radars, eight cameras, and 16 ultrasonic sensors—don’t get tired or distracted. The lidar, delivered by Luminar, can sense the road in front and is designed to see small objects approximately two football fields ahead, day or night, and even at highway speeds. Lidar, which comes standard on the Volvo EX90, can give the driver more time to act and avoid dangerous driving situations.

An advanced external sensor set works hand in hand with the vehicle’s new driver understanding system. Consisting of a capacitive steering wheel and two camera-based gaze sensors, it allows for a deeper understanding of when the driver is distracted or sleepy and will help create a preventive shield of safety when needed.

The 2024 Volvo EX90 is now available for pre-order in the United States at volvocars.com/us and will be available well-equipped at under $80,000.

